The United Nobodies and the International Kangaroo Court

Imagine an organization so mired in hypocrisy and chaos that it has become the global punchline. That’s the United Nations. I call it the “United Nobodies.” The power to name something is the power to control it—or destroy it. And when a name captures truth, it sticks. The UN, especially when Israel is involved, behaves much like Rudyard Kipling’s Bandar-Log, the Monkey-People: noisy, chaotic, and utterly directionless.

“All the talk we ever have heard

Uttered by bat or beast or bird—

Hide or fin or scale or feather—

Jabber it quickly and all together!

Excellent! Wonderful! Once again!

Now we are talking just like men.”

Field Marshal Helmuth von Moltke (1800–1891) predicted the futility of the UN and its predecessor the League of Nations long before either existed. He warned that a permanent assembly of delegates would create “Babylonian confusion” rather than resolve disputes. Today, the UN gives human rights violators like Russia, Communist China, Iran, and Turkey the same voice as civilized nations—some even permanent seats on the Security Council. It’s like an assembly of civilized people and cannibals voting on what’s for dinner.

If the UN is the United Nobodies, then the International Criminal Court (ICC) deserves an equally scathing nickname: Rep. Brian Mast’s “International Kangaroo Court.” Its arrest warrants for Israelis, despite Israel not being a signatory to the Rome Statute, raise serious questions. Meanwhile, the ICC remains silent on Iran and Communist China, two well known human rights violators and menaces to regional and world peace. The result? Double standards, corruption, and political theater disguised as law.

The ICC: Corruption in Plain Sight

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the ICC “a thoroughly broken and corrupt body,” and Senator Lindsey Graham added: “What the ICC is doing to Israel reeks of politics, and the system is corrupt to its core.”

The US has sanctioned ICC personnel multiple times for illegitimate investigations of Americans and baseless arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. President Trump summarized it succinctly in February 2025:

“The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel… and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.”

International law is clear and unequivocal; Hamas’ deliberate use of human shields makes it fully responsible for civilian casualties. The ICC knows this fully well but nonetheless issued warrants for Israeli leaders, leaving observers to draw their own conclusions about bias—or worse.

Follow the Money

Consider the financial incentives. Qatar and Iran have deep pockets, and their influence reaches universities, media, and political organizations worldwide. Senator Chuck Grassley has highlighted how Al Jazeera’s AJ+ unit engages in political activities on behalf of Qatar. Allegations also link Iran and Qatar to bribing the African National Congress to pursue charges against Israel.

The ICC itself accepts anonymous donations from governments, corporations, organizations, and individuals, raising questions about its impartiality. Meanwhile, Iran and China enjoy blanket immunity for their own human rights abuses. As the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs notes, Iran orchestrated the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Combine that with opaque funding, and the court’s credibility collapses.

Perceive What Cannot Be Seen

Miyamoto Musashi and Sun Tzu teach us to perceive hidden truths by observing behavior. The ICC’s selective outrage, combined with its silence on admitted war crimes, exposes a court motivated not by justice, but politics.

The ICC Is Now on Trial

We are entering a psychological warfare phase: exposing the ICC’s hypocrisy and holding it accountable in the court of public opinion. The method is simple:

The ICC asserts certain standards of conduct.

It enforces those standards selectively.

It ignores violations by politically favored actors.

Public perception draws the obvious conclusion: bias, incompetence, or worse.



This technique has precedent. In 2006, I helped expose MoveOn.org’s editorial double standards and hidden censorship, discrediting them in the process. The same approach now applies to the ICC.

Why Doesn’t the ICC Prosecute Iran?

In June 2025, Ali Hosseini Khamenei publicly boasted on X (formerly Twitter) that Iranian forces targeted Israeli civilian sites. That is a clear violation of the Rome Statute:

“Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population… or civilian objects.”

Yet the ICC does nothing. Iran’s admitted crimes, Communist China’s atrocities against Uyghurs, and the ICC’s selective enforcement reveal a court that is biased, incompetent, and possibly corrupt. By claiming jurisdiction over Israel and levying specious accusations against it while ignoring blatant violations by Iran and China, the ICC has put itself squarely on trial in the court of public opinion.

Bill Levinson is the author of numerous works on manufacturing, quality, and industrial productivity, and a diligent student of history and psychological warfare. He helped expose anti-Semitic activity at MoveOn.org in 2006 and previously questionable activities by the original Million Mom March in 2000.