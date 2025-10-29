When the World Health Organization (WHO) accused Israel of causing “famine” in Gaza, the charge was treated by global media as fact. But new testimony from a senior WHO official has exposed a shocking truth: international health officials scripted the famine narrative before any data existed—on October 8, 2023, just one day after Hamas’s invasion of Israel.

A former WHO representative to Israel, Dr. Michel Thieren, revealed that top humanitarian officials in Geneva plotted how to “demonstrate famine” in Gaza as a form of political pressure against Israel. “One should try to find a term that could be used to exert pressure… I was absolutely stunned,” Thieren said. “When these people were saying it would be necessary to demonstrate famine, the guilt had already been assigned [to Israel].”

The “Famine” That Was Decided in Advance

According to Thieren, humanitarian operatives inside the WHO and related UN agencies met just days after the October 7 massacre to pre-write the story. Long before any field data existed, these officials allegedly agreed to push the “famine” label as a diplomatic weapon.

By December 2023, internal discussions in Geneva focused not on evidence, but on messaging—how to “use the term [famine] to exert pressure.” From that moment, the humanitarian establishment’s reports became political theatre, designed to isolate Israel and shape global opinion rather than assess nutrition or food access on the ground.

What the Data Actually Shows

The WHO’s narrative collapsed under basic scrutiny. A gov.il review (Aug 2025) found that the IPC’s Gaza “famine” report relied on incomplete, unverified data while ignoring major improvements in food deliveries and humanitarian access.

Independent researchers confirmed the same: from August to October 2025, Hamas and UN records documented only 192 malnutrition-related deaths—a rate 98% below the recognized famine threshold of two deaths per 10,000 people per day. In other words, the numbers themselves proved there was no famine.

Even Gaza’s own non-trauma mortality data remained far under famine indicators. The supposed “famine” was not statistical—it was rhetorical.

A Pattern of Politicized “Health”

This was not the first time the WHO blurred science and politics. A 2024 U.S. House investigation concluded that the organization “failed to uphold its mission and caved to Chinese Communist Party pressure” during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same machinery that covered for Beijing is now being weaponized against Jerusalem.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, speaking from Jerusalem in October 2025, condemned the international echo chamber: “Without verification of any source other than Hamas … these reports were FALSE.”

Turning Humanitarian Language into Warfare

Dr. Thieren’s revelations confirm what many Israelis have long suspected: that the so-called Gaza famine narrative was never about saving lives—it was about rewriting reality.

The idea of a pre-planned accusation on October 8, 2023, shows how global institutions that claim neutrality instead rehearsed a political indictment.

What was presented to the world as science was, in truth, strategy. The famine that never was became another front in the information war against Israel—proof that in today’s humanitarian bureaucracy, words can be as dangerous as weapons.