In an audacious heist that shocked the world, thieves targeted the Louvre Museum in Paris, making off with priceless crown jewels valued at over $100 million. The theft, which took place last Sunday morning, involved a highly coordinated operation where intruders used a basket lift to scale the museum’s façade, forced open a window, and smashed display cases to make their escape. The stolen items included a sapphire diadem, a set of emerald jewelry linked to Empress Marie-Louise, and a diamond diadem once owned by Empress Eugénie, among others. But what’s making international headlines is not just the scale of the theft, but the role an Israeli security firm played in solving the case.

CGI Group, a cutting-edge business intelligence and security consulting firm based in Israel, was instrumental in cracking the case. The company’s involvement underscores not only its reputation but also its growing role in international security, particularly in cases of high-profile art thefts.

The firm, led by Zvika Nave, CEO and former internal security expert, and Yaakov Peri, the former head of Israel’s internal security service, was called upon by French authorities to assist in the investigation. Their track record in solving complex crimes, including the 2019 Dresden Green Vault robbery in Germany, made them the ideal candidates to tackle the Louvre heist. With digital forensics and cutting-edge intelligence gathering, CGI Group identified key leads, some pointing to museum employees—including those from the museum’s security team. These revelations eventually led to the arrest of suspects, including one who was attempting to leave the country via Roissy Airport.

The involvement of an Israeli company in such a high-profile international case is a testament to Israel’s growing influence in global security. Yet, this comes at a time when France has seen a troubling rise in antisemitism and a strong pro-Palestinian stance among certain segments of the population, particularly following recent geopolitical events. CGI Group’s role is even more striking when considered against the backdrop of this rising hostility toward Jews and Israel in the region.

Despite these challenges, the Israeli firm’s expertise and professionalism were crucial in recovering these invaluable treasures. The operation highlights not only the firm’s technical skills but also the resilience of Israel’s contributions to global security, even in an environment where political tensions and rising antisemitism are creating significant obstacles. This fact does not go unnoticed, as Israeli companies continue to be key players in security and intelligence, even when working in countries where Israel’s policies are often criticized.

While the Louvre heist has been described as a “cultural wound” to France—comparable to the 2019 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral—the swift resolution of the crime brings a measure of relief. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the tireless efforts of investigators, but it was the Israeli company that truly helped close in on the thieves. The collaboration between CGI Group and French authorities emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in tackling organized crime, particularly in high-stakes art thefts.

The idea that Israel, despite facing international criticism and adversity, is a key player in securing global treasures like these speaks volumes. The Bible has long prophesied that Israel would not only return to its land but would also become a beacon of wisdom and strength in a chaotic world. The involvement of an Israeli company in the Louvre recovery is a clear reflection of this role, as Israel continues to demonstrate its indispensability in preserving not only its own legacy but also the world’s treasures.