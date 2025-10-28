Veteran civil rights attorney Alyza Lewin Named as President of US Affairs for the Combat Antisemitism Movement

(Tuesday, October 28, 2025) – The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) announced today the appointment of Alyza D. Lewin as President of U.S. Affairs. In this newly established role, Lewin will lead CAM’s American operations and oversee strategic engagement, programming, coordination, and collaboration with government, educational, and civic institutions nationwide.

Natan Sharansky, the renowned human rights activist and former Soviet political prisoner, chairs CAM’s Global Advisory Board. CAM engages decision-makers at the national, state, and local levels, as well as law enforcement agencies, religious leaders, and millions of grassroots activists, to fight the world’s oldest hatred.

Lewin joins CAM after serving as President of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, where she spearheaded landmark legal and advocacy efforts protecting the civil rights of Jewish students and employees across the U.S. A distinguished attorney and co-founder of Lewin & Lewin, LLP, Lewin has dedicated her career to defending justice and equality, and forging a deeper public understanding of antisemitism in modern-day society.

“I am incredibly proud that Alyza Lewin — among the foremost authorities on antisemitism in the U.S., with decades of unmatched experience safeguarding Jewish civil rights — will now, as President of CAM’s US Affairs, employ her personal expertise and vision in engaging American decision-makers so that they can better implement effective solutions to address the challenges facing American Jewry,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM. “In just over six years since its founding, CAM has become one of the most effective forces fighting antisemitism today. Bringing Alyza to this new role will elevate CAM to an even higher level.”

At CAM, Lewin will prioritize expanding and strengthening engagement with leaders at the city, state, and national levels, including mayors, city councilors, governors, state attorneys general, Congress members, executive branch officials, religious leaders, and law enforcement personnel, as well as other key stakeholders. By offering practical solutions and advancing unique and impactful educational, legislative, and legal initiatives, Lewin will equip both leaders and the broader public with the knowledge and tools — including the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism — needed to identify and counter rising Jew-hatred and uphold fundamental civil rights for all.

“I am honored to join CAM at such a critical juncture in the civil rights movement for the Jewish people,” Lewin said. “Fundamentally, antisemitism is a civil rights issue that challenges the very principles of equality and justice our nation was built upon. We are building a movement to ensure that Jews in America can practice their faith, take pride in their history — including the Jewish people’s ancestral connection to Israel — and live openly, freely and safely as Jews in this country. For centuries Jews have utilized their talents, creativity and resources to enhance and enrich the vibrant tapestry of America. Jews must be able to continue to fully engage in society without fear of being targeted, shunned, marginalized, assaulted, or even killed, purely on the basis of their Jewishness. At CAM, I hope to strengthen alliances, empower communities, and educate decision makers, to ensure that the promise of civil rights in America truly includes the Jewish people.”

“We express our gratitude to Alyza for her dedication, passion, and tireless efforts during her time at the Brandeis Center, especially in the years when she stepped up when I took leave to head the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education. A gifted teacher as well as an eloquent speaker, Alyza trained and mentored a generation of Brandeis Center lawyers, equipping them to become extraordinary advocates for the Jewish community. Her legacy will enrich the Brandeis Center’s work,” said Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman and chief executive officer of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the former Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the United States Department of Education under two administrations. “CAM has made great progress in the fight against antisemitism and have served as such valuable partners to the Brandeis Center.”

Lewin is in Israel this week with three separate CAM delegations of elected officials from the United States. These include a mission of six Attorneys General, a delegation of 19 State Legislators, and a trade mission with Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska. They follow a delegation of Chiefs of Staff to Governors from the United States which CAM hosted last week. Upcoming CAM domestic events include a summit of 250 Christian pastors in Florida next month and the 2025 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in New Orleans, Louisiana, in December, where more than 300 cities will be represented. CAM also regularly holds law enforcement training sessions to teach police officers how to recognize and prevent hate crimes targeting Jews.