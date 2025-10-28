Standing with Israel Through the Soil of the Temple Mount

Every generation faces a moment when faith must move from belief to action. For our generation, that moment is Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is not merely a city. It is a covenant written in stone — the meeting place of heaven and earth. From the moment Abraham raised the knife over his son Isaac on Mount Moriah, God tied His promises to this hilltop (Genesis 22:2–14). Centuries later, King David made it the heart of his kingdom and declared, “The Lord has chosen Zion; He has desired it for His dwelling” (Psalm 132:13).

David’s son Solomon built the First Temple here, and when he dedicated it, “the glory of the Lord filled the house” so powerfully that even the priests could not stand to minister (1 Kings 8:10–11). Prophets walked its streets. Pilgrims wept at its gates. And when exile came, the Jewish people swore the words that still echo today: “If I forget you, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its skill.” (Psalm 137:5)

For three thousand years, Jerusalem has been the unbroken heartbeat of the Jewish people. Every return from exile — Babylonian, Persian, Roman, and modern — has led back to her gates. Every prayer faces her. Every hope ends there.

And yet, throughout history, the nations have tried to claim what God declared His own.

Babylon burned the Temple and carried Judah into captivity. Rome destroyed the Second Temple, renamed the land “Palestina,” and banned Jews from entering their own city. In 1948, when Israel declared independence, the Arab armies swore to “push the Jews into the sea.” The Jordanians seized the Old City, expelled its Jewish residents, and for nineteen years, no Jew could pray at the Western Wall. Synagogues were desecrated, cemeteries paved over, and Jerusalem’s Jewish past was erased from textbooks and maps.

In 1967, when Israel was attacked again, Jewish soldiers reclaimed the Temple Mount and the Old City. Standing before the ancient stones, they wept and whispered, “The Temple Mount is in our hands.” But even then, the battle over Jerusalem did not end.

For decades, political movements have tried to divide the city, internationalize it, or rename it. Palestinian leaders have called it “the eternal capital of the Arab world,” while denying that the Temples ever stood there. International bodies have passed resolutions stripping the word “Temple” from their language entirely, as though history itself could be voted away.

But no amount of rewriting can erase what Scripture has recorded. Jerusalem was — and is — the city of David. The city of the Temple. The city of the covenant.

That’s why owning even a small piece of its soil carries such profound meaning. This is not symbolic. This is real earth from the Temple Mount, recovered and verified by the Temple Mount Sifting Project, the only authorized team preserving and authenticating soil from this sacred site. Each keepsake — a vial, a pendant, a locket — has been certified by leading biblical archaeologists Dr. Gabriel Barkay and Zachi Dvira, men who have dedicated their lives to defending Jerusalem’s truth from those who deny it.

When you hold this soil in your hand, you hold the testimony of history itself. You hold the dust where Abraham built an altar, where David prayed for mercy, where Solomon’s Temple stood, and where God’s presence once filled the air with fire and glory.

At a time when the world questions Israel’s right to exist — when political movements seek to divide Jerusalem once again — this soil becomes a quiet declaration: the covenant still stands. God’s promises still stand. And those who bless Israel still stand with Him.

To own a piece of the Temple Mount is not about possession. It’s about partnership — a way for believers around the world to affirm that Jerusalem belongs to the God of Israel, and that His word, written in her dust, cannot be erased.

Bring Jerusalem home. Hold the promise in your hands. Own a piece of the Temple Mount today.