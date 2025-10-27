Israel: The Only Place in the Middle East Where Christianity Is Growing

While Christians are vanishing from much of the Middle East, in Israel, their communities are growing, protected, and free. The Jewish state is the only country in the region where Christianity is thriving, a fact often ignored by those who claim Israel persecutes believers.

Christianity Flourishes Under Israeli Democracy

When Israel declared independence in 1948, it pledged to “ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex” and to “guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture.” Those were not empty words. They remain the foundation of Israel’s democracy today and the reason Christians have not only survived but thrived.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, Christians now make up about 1.9% of the population, roughly 180,000 citizens, with thriving communities in Nazareth, Haifa, and Jerusalem. They include Arab Christians, Armenians, and Greek Orthodox believers who have lived in the Holy Land for nearly two thousand years.

While churches across the Middle East have been burned, bombed, or abandoned, Israel has protected Christian institutions, preserved holy sites, and promoted coexistence. Israel’s Protection of Holy Places Law (1967) guarantees free access to churches, mosques, and synagogues, punishing vandalism or obstruction with up to five years in prison.

Two #ancient churches in Mosul, #Iraq, damaged by #ISIS, the #Chaldean Cathedral of Al-Tahira and the #Syriac Orthodox Church of St. Thomas, were officially reopened on October 15, 2025, as church bells rang once again, announcing the return of worship and life. #mosul pic.twitter.com/vJonrKtd9M — Eastern christians (@Easternchristns) October 27, 2025

Life and Opportunity for Christians in Israel

Christian citizens in Israel are not second-class. They attend universities, run hospitals, and hold senior roles in society. In fact, Arab Christian women have some of the highest university enrollment rates in the country, according to the Times of Israel.

The same report found that 84% of Christians in Israel are satisfied with their lives, with nearly one in four saying they are “very satisfied.” These are not statistics of a persecuted minority. They are signs of a community thriving in safety and opportunity.

Israel’s government also funds religious services for all faiths and helps maintain churches, monasteries, and Christian schools. Pilgrims from around the world visit Israel freely to walk in the footsteps of Jesus, from the Sea of Galilee to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, without fear of harassment or violence.

A Stark Contrast to the Region

The picture beyond Israel’s borders could not be more different. Across the Middle East, Christianity is disappearing. In Iraq, the Christian population has dropped from over a million to fewer than 150,000. In Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon, believers continue to face persecution, displacement, and intimidation from Islamist militias and extremist regimes.

Against that backdrop, Israel stands alone, a safe haven for Christians in a region where their faith is under siege.

A memorial service for late Pope Francis at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem. April 23, 2025. Photo by Jamal Awad/FLASH90

During wartime, many Christian delegations continue to arrive in Israel to show support. As former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said in a 2024 solidarity video, “There are millions of us Christians who will not be silenced in the wake of rising anti-Semitism.”

Standing Together in Faith and Freedom

In a world where Christian communities are shrinking under pressure, Israel’s example stands out as a rare success. Christians in the Jewish state worship freely, prosper economically, and live in security, all while maintaining their ancient heritage in the land where their faith began.

Far from persecuting Christians, Israel protects them, by law, by culture, and by conviction. In the Holy Land, faith still has a home.