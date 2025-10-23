Survey: Younger Evangelicals Rejecting Israel’s Biblical Role: Replacement Theology Making a Comeback

Evangelical Christians under the age of 35 are significantly less likely than their elders to believe that the Jewish people are God’s “chosen people” and are more inclined to embrace “Replacement Theology,” according to a newly released survey by Infinity Concepts and Grey Matter Research.

The findings reveal a growing generational divide in Christian theology concerning the Jewish people and the State of Israel. While nearly half of American evangelicals overall (49%) affirm that the Jews remain Am Segulah—God’s treasured and chosen nation—only 29% of younger evangelicals share that conviction. Among those over 55, belief in Jewish chosenness remains strong and nearly unchanged since the last survey in 2021.

At the same time, support for Replacement Theology—the doctrine claiming that the Church has supplanted Israel in God’s plan—is far higher among younger evangelicals than among their parents or grandparents. Older believers overwhelmingly reject the idea, seeing it as incompatible with the plain words of Scripture.

These findings come after two years of war, global antisemitism, and moral confusion following the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. Yet despite shifting politics, the underlying theological convictions of the evangelical world remain remarkably stable—anchored, for many, in the biblical covenant that God made with Abraham and his descendants.

A Covenant Beyond Politics

The belief that the Jewish people remain God’s chosen nation is not a modern invention. It lies at the core of both Jewish and Christian Scripture.

In Devarim (Deuteronomy) 7:6, Moses declares:

“For you are a people holy to the Lord your God. The Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for His treasured possession, out of all the peoples on the face of the earth.”

Jewish tradition calls this Am Segulah—a people chosen not for privilege, but for purpose. The covenant, known as Brit Avot, was forged with the Patriarchs and reaffirmed throughout the generations. The Talmud teaches:

“Even though Israel has sinned, they remain Israel.” (Sanhedrin 44a)

For the Jewish people, this covenant expresses itself in yishuv ha’aretz—the mitzvah to inhabit and cultivate the Land of Israel. For evangelicals, it testifies to God’s unwavering faithfulness: if His promises to Israel endure, then so does His reliability toward all who believe. As the Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 11:29,

“For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

Thus, belief in Israel’s divine election for evangelical Christians is not merely political—it is theological.

Faith Before Politics

The survey found that the evangelical connection to Israel is grounded primarily in faith, not foreign policy. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents said spiritual support—such as prayer for Israel or understanding her prophetic role—is vital to their faith. Only 60% placed political advocacy at the same level of importance.

This aligns with verses like Tehillim (Psalms) 122:6:

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem; they shall prosper that love thee.”

For most evangelicals, support for Israel flows from Scripture long before it enters the realm of diplomacy.

The Pulpit Effect

The report underscores the decisive influence of church leadership. Among evangelicals who regularly hear their pastors affirm that the Jewish people remain chosen by God, 71% personally hold that belief. Among those who never hear such teaching, that number collapses to 12%.

The message is clear: when pastors teach the Bible’s covenantal promises literally, their congregants retain a strong attachment to Israel. When the pulpit falls silent, faith in that covenant fades.

Generosity and Covenant Awareness

The study also found a strong correlation between charitable generosity and pro-Israel sentiment. Evangelicals who give more to charity in general are significantly more likely to support Israel-related ministries and humanitarian work. The authors suggest this reflects a broader spiritual disposition—compassion flowing from those who recognize God’s continuing promises to His people.

Still, the intensity of belief is not uniform. Only 24% of evangelicals consider all seven Israel-related topics tested (including prophecy, modern politics, and antisemitism) to be “extremely important.” That percentage rises sharply among older respondents, revealing a growing gap in biblical literacy and theological conviction between generations.

Biblical Faith and the Future

The waning of belief in Israel’s chosenness among young evangelicals raises profound theological questions. The covenant God made with Abraham in Bereishit (Genesis) 12:3—

“I will bless those who bless you, and him who curses you I will curse; and all the families of the earth shall be blessed through you”—

remains the cornerstone of the relationship between God, Israel, and the nations.

To reject that covenant is, in effect, to question the reliability of Scripture itself. For centuries, both Jews and Bible-believing Christians have seen Israel’s survival and restoration as living proof that God’s promises endure.

The Prophet Isaiah envisioned the ultimate fulfillment of that promise:

“I will rejoice in Jerusalem and be glad in My people; never again will the sound of weeping or the cry of distress be heard in her.” (Yeshayahu 65:19)

Today, the new survey shows that while older evangelicals still stand on that ancient promise, younger believers are increasingly uncertain. The heart of evangelical America continues to beat with affection for Israel—but the next generation must be taught why that heartbeat matters: because God’s word is unchanging, His covenant eternal, and His faithfulness to Israel the proof that His faithfulness to all humanity endures forever.