From Dismissing Believers to Discipling Leaders: John Moon’s Story

John Moon didn’t set out to find God. In fact, faith was almost absent from his upbringing. His grandparents had gone to a Lutheran church, and his mother took him a handful of times, but religion never made its way into his daily life. By the time he got to Washington State University, he had no spiritual compass and little interest in finding one.

Then came the conversations. Friends and classmates spoke about Jesus not as a figure from history but as someone they knew. They described a living voice, a presence that guided them. Moon’s first reaction was disbelief — maybe even suspicion. “How do you know somebody like that?” he thought. “These people must be a little crazy.”

But the same story kept returning, and with it a curiosity he had never felt before. One day, someone gave him a Bible. He opened it and noticed words printed in red. He didn’t know what they meant, so he started there. Page after page, he read the words of Jesus. And somewhere between those red lines, something shifted. He went to his knees and prayed a simple prayer: I don’t know if this is true, but I want to know.

That prayer lit the fuse. Moon describes a moment of spiritual breakthrough — an encounter that moved his faith from theory to reality. He joined a local church, threw himself into study, and learned to speak about what he had experienced. His life, once untouched by faith, began to orbit around it.

Still, he never left business behind. Trained in economics and real estate, Moon built a career that ran parallel to his ministry. For more than two decades, he traveled the world — Africa, Asia, South America — preaching on six continents while also keeping a foothold in real estate. To him, business and faith weren’t in competition. They were two sides of the same call.

On a recent episode of Biblical Money, Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365 asked Moon about that connection. His answer was unapologetic: God designed the world for multiplication, and business reflects that design. “Everything in creation is made to multiply,” he said. “Seeds, trees, animals — nothing was created to stay the same. Why would business be different?”

Quoting from Isaiah and Deuteronomy, Moon insisted that profit is not something to be embarrassed about. Income may cover expenses, but profit allows growth, freedom, and blessing. In Deuteronomy 8, Moses told Israel they would one day build good houses, see their herds grow, and watch their silver and gold increase. The warning was not against prosperity itself but against forgetting its source: Remember, it is God who gives you the power to create wealth.

That wealth, Moon emphasized, comes with responsibility. Abraham prospered, but he was chosen because God knew he would guide his children and steward his household well. In the same way, today’s entrepreneurs are called not just to earn but to shepherd — to build businesses that bless employees, customers, and communities. “Profit,” Moon said, “is meant to establish covenant. It’s not just about what you gain. It’s about what you build.”

In his own real estate practice, that shows up in process and people. He focuses on excellence from start to finish — making sellers and buyers feel they received more than they expected. The goal is not just a closed deal but what he calls “raving fans,” clients who return and tell others. For him, a good business is a form of discipleship: caring for people, earning trust, and multiplying blessing.

This December, Moon will step into Israel for the first time, leading a group of leaders from around the world. Though he has read and preached the stories for years, he admits he has only known the land through text and video. Now he looks forward to seeing the hills and valleys with his own eyes. “The Bible has been black and white and red for me,” he said. “I want to see it in color.”

For a man who once dismissed faith as fantasy, that first trip carries weight. It’s a return to the source of the stories that first unsettled him in a college dorm room. And it is another step in a journey that has carried him from skepticism to stewardship, from reading red letters to teaching others that profit itself can be holy when it is placed in the service of something greater.