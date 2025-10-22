Behind the Façade: Hamas’s Quiet Takeover of Gaza’s Future



Hamas’s Hidden Hand Exposed in Gaza’s “New” Government

For months, the international community has insisted that Hamas would be removed from power in Gaza and replaced by a neutral, technocratic government once the war ends. But new reports prove that claim false.

According to Israeli and Arab sources, Hamas has already handpicked half the members of Gaza’s incoming administration with the full knowledge and consent of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, and Qatar.

“Hamas inserted about half of the technocratic government’s composition, choosing individuals who support Hamas and its principles,” reported KAN News on October 21. Even as the group claims to have relinquished power, it continues to shape Gaza’s political future from the shadows.

What the Ceasefire Actually Demanded—and How Hamas Broke It

The Trump-brokered ceasefire was built on three clear terms: Hamas must disarm, release all hostages (living and deceased), and surrender control of Gaza.

Instead, Hamas remains armed, entrenched, and politically embedded. While Israel has upheld its commitments, Hamas has violated nearly every clause, using the pause to regroup, rebuild tunnels, and reassert control over Gaza’s political system.

The False Promise of a “Technocratic” Gaza

Western diplomats and media outlets have promoted the idea that Gaza’s future will be led by a neutral, professional cabinet, supposedly breaking from Hamas’s theocratic rule.

This “technocratic” framework, endorsed by Arab mediators and quietly backed by Washington, was presented as a pathway to reconstruction and stability. Yet behind the scenes, the process was anything but independent—and Hamas never left the room.

The Reality: Hamas Still Pulls the Strings

KAN News confirmed that Hamas personally chose half of the cabinet members slated to govern Gaza, filling posts with loyalists disguised as independents.

The Palestinian Authority appointed the rest but accepted Hamas’s selections to avoid confrontation. Egypt and Qatar, tasked with brokering the deal, submitted the final list to Hamas for approval before proceeding, effectively giving the terror group veto power over Gaza’s future.

Hamas itself even bragged about proposing forty “independent figures” to run Gaza’s post-war administration.

Despite the ongoing ceasefire, Hamas retains its weapons, tunnel network, and control over aid distribution. “Unless Hamas is disarmed, the balance of power in Gaza will not change,” warned Joe Truzman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

UNRWA’s “Rebrand” Could Put Hamas Right Back in Power

Analysts also warn that efforts to revive UNRWA, the UN agency long accused of functioning as Hamas’s civilian arm, could cement Hamas’s return to power under a new label.

UNRWA schools have been used to store weapons, spread anti-Israel indoctrination, and employ known Hamas operatives. Yet UN officials and sympathetic governments are lobbying to restore UNRWA’s central role in “New Gaza.”

As one Israeli defense official put it, the supposed reform amounts to “Hamas in a suit.”

Israel’s Warning: No Reconstruction Until Hamas Is Gone

Israel has made clear that reconstruction funding must be conditional on Hamas’s complete disarmament and removal from governance.

Until that happens, any “post-war” framework risks rebuilding the same terror regime under a new name. The so-called technocratic government is not a solution; it’s a rebrand. Hamas still holds the tunnels, the weapons, and the power, while Arab intermediaries and the Palestinian Authority look the other way.