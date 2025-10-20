Hamas Shatters Ceasefire with Deadly Attack — Israel’s Response Was Lawful Defense, Not Aggression

Rafah, Gaza — October 20, 2025 — International media outlets are claiming Israel “broke the ceasefire” by launching airstrikes in Gaza that killed 26 Palestinians. But the facts tell a very different story: Hamas violated the U.S.-brokered ceasefire first, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding three others in a surprise anti-tank and sniper attack near Rafah.

Israel’s response was not an act of aggression — it was a lawful act of self-defense, aimed at Hamas terror infrastructure, not civilians.

What Really Happened

On October 19, Hamas terrorists opened fire on Israeli forces operating inside the designated ceasefire zone in Rafah — where soldiers were lawfully stationed under the truce terms. According to the IDF, the terrorists used an anti-tank missile and sniper fire, killing two soldiers and injuring three.

“The terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly,” said an official IDF statement.

Within hours, Israel launched pinpoint retaliatory strikes on Hamas military positions — including tunnel shafts and weapons depots — in accordance with the ceasefire’s self-defense clause.

The Claim: Israel “Broke the Ceasefire”

Despite clear evidence that Hamas initiated the violence, major outlets like Reuters, NBC, and The New York Times framed the story as though Israel “broke” the ceasefire. Reports led with casualty counts from Gaza without acknowledging that Hamas started the exchange or that the IDF’s strikes were defensive and limited.

BREAKING: This morning in Rafah, Hamas broke the ceasefire, emerging from tunnels and opening fire on IDF troops clearing underground routes in the agreed ceasefire line.



Maj. Yaniv Kola z”l and Sgt. Itay Ya’abetz z”l were killed.



Even in a ceasefire, Hamas can’t stop killing. pic.twitter.com/jTr8JlJYTd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 19, 2025

Social media amplified the distortion, fueling outrage narratives and further blurring the truth about who fired first. This is not a new tactic — Hamas routinely provokes clashes and then relies on sympathetic coverage to delegitimize Israel’s right to defend itself.

The Truth: Hamas Violated the Agreement First

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire, implemented in early October, required Hamas to:

Halt all attacks against Israel



Release all hostages, living and deceased



Withdraw beyond a designated security line



Hamas has already violated all three. The group continues to hold the bodies of slain Israeli hostages, refuses to withdraw its forces, and now has resumed direct attacks.

Fox News confirmed that the IDF’s retaliatory strikes targeted Hamas military infrastructure, not civilian areas. The Jerusalem Post reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reaffirmed that “crossings will reopen once Hamas ceases its bombings and upholds its commitments.”

The U.S. State Department, one day before the attack, even warned of a “planned operation by Hamas against Palestinian civilians,” calling it a “direct and grave violation” of the ceasefire.

“It takes both sides to uphold a ceasefire,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit emphasized in a statement. “Don’t mistake who violated it.”

Media Spin vs. Military Facts

While Hamas uses civilian areas as shields for its operations, Israel’s military adheres to strict legal and ethical codes designed to minimize harm. Every strike is reviewed by legal advisers and verified intelligence. To imply that Israel “broke the ceasefire” for political or punitive reasons ignores these well-documented standards.

Former Jerusalem Post editor Avi Mayer called the media framing “journalistic malpractice,” writing: “Two Israeli soldiers were killed and three wounded in a Hamas RPG attack. This is journalistic malpractice to imply Israel broke the truce.”

Why This Matters

For many in the West, especially those who rely on mainstream headlines, these half-truths shape perception more than reality. Israel did not reignite this conflict — Hamas did. When terrorists violate a ceasefire, Israel’s duty is not passivity; it’s protection.

As the IDF reiterated: “A ceasefire cannot only be upheld by one side.”

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.