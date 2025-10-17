Trump Threatens Hamas Over Gaza Executions: “We Will Have No Choice But to Go In and Kill Them”

Just three days after brokering a landmark Middle East ceasefire agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Thursday, condemning the group’s brutal public executions in Gaza and vowing that continued violence would trigger a forceful response.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, signaling a sharp shift in tone and a zero-tolerance stance against post-ceasefire violence in the region.

The president’s remarks come amid mounting evidence that Hamas has executed dozens of civilians in Gaza, accusing them of collaborating with Israel or being members of rival clans. According to Palestinian sources and international media, at least 32 people were killed in recent days — some in public squares, in full view of cheering crowds.

President Trump had previously downplayed the executions, telling reporters on Tuesday that Hamas had taken out “very, very bad gangs,” a move he said “didn’t bother me much.”

But with escalating violence and disturbing footage circulating online, Trump recalibrated his stance, invoking the spirit of the ceasefire agreement, which was meant to end bloodshed and restore security to both Israelis and Palestinians.

“What Hamas is doing now was never part of the plan,” Trump said Thursday afternoon before boarding Air Force One. “They’re killing their own people, and if that continues, they’re going to be wiped out. Not by us — we won’t have to go in. But somebody will.”

Trump clarified that his reference to “we” does not imply direct U.S. military involvement, reiterating that regional allies, particularly Israel and friendly Palestinian militias, are prepared to act “under our auspices.”

Echoing the president’s warning, U.S. Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper condemned the violence, urging Hamas to disarm immediately and halt its campaign against civilians.

“We strongly urge Hamas to immediately suspend violence and shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza — in both Hamas-held parts and those secured by the IDF behind the Yellow Line,” Cooper said on Wednesday. “We have conveyed our concerns to the mediators who agreed to work with us to enforce the peace and protect innocent Gaza civilians.”

The execution spree has sparked outrage across Gaza, with some local leaders now openly defying Hamas. In a video obtained by The Times of Israel, militia commander Hossam al-Astal — operating with Israeli support in Khan Younis — called on President Trump to protect civilians from what he described as “terrorists waging war on their own people.”

“Hamas is killing hundreds of children, women, youths, and elderly people. Under what charge?” al-Astal asked. “Today, Hamas is 100% ISIS.”

The violence poses the first major test to Trump’s new Gaza peace plan — a controversial yet bold diplomatic breakthrough that saw parts of the Gaza Strip handed over to local Palestinian authorities with Hamas agreeing to disarm and relinquish control.

Despite initially giving Hamas limited leeway to manage “internal security,” Trump made clear that mass executions and rogue violence were never part of the deal.

“They do want to stop the problems,” Trump said earlier this week. “We gave them approval for a period of time. But if they don’t stop, it won’t end well for them.”

So far, Hamas has refused to fully disarm and continues to assert influence in parts of the Strip. Reports indicate that the group is now fighting against powerful clans like the Dagmoush family, whose members have allegedly worked with Israeli forces to root out terror activity.

On Monday night, Hamas reportedly executed several individuals, including Ahmad Zidan al-Tarabin, accused of recruiting for rival militias. The move was widely seen as an attempt to reassert dominance in the face of growing local opposition.

While critics question the viability of allowing any Hamas presence in post-war Gaza, Trump and his allies remain steadfast in their belief that peace must be enforced — with consequences for those who break it.

“We want Gaza to live in peace, just like Israel. But that means stopping the killing. If Hamas can’t do that, someone else will,” Trump said.