The Hypocrisy and Brainwashing Over Gaza

The past few days in Israel have been filled with heart-wrenching euphoria mixed with cautious optimism and foreboding. After two years in unspeakable conditions and captivity, Hamas has released all 20 living hostages who have returned home to begin a long process of physical and emotional recovery. Predictably, Hamas has also violated the terms of the agreement to release all the bodies of the 28 remaining hostages. As of this writing, 21 remain in the terrorists’ clutches. So far, one of the bodies that they have released has not been that of a hostage, a trick they have done before. It’s noteworthy that each of the coffins released needs to be scanned first for explosives before beginning the process of identification of the remains and autopsies.

These are violations of the terms of the agreement that Hamas signed, another form of psychological terror, fitting well in the Islamic practice of taqiya – lying to “infidels.”

At the same time, Israel has agreed to release 2000 terrorists, hundreds of whom are serving multiple life sentences for maiming and murdering Israelis. The pain and suffering from the family members of the victims is palpable, as is the fear that any of us could be these terrorists next victims. Or one might rise to become a leader like Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attack and massacre, and who was released in a previous deal to free one kidnapped Israeli soldier over a decade ago.

We’re also witnessing something almost as horrifying—the silence of Hamas supporters around the world.



For two years, they’ve marched and shouted for a “ceasefire” and to “protect Gazans.” Yet now, when Hamas has finally been defeated after the October 7–8, 2023 massacre, they have nothing to say.

It’s not surprising—but it exposes the hypocrisy. Those who claim to be “pro-Palestine” keep blaming Israel for Gaza’s suffering while ignoring the truth: Hamas is the reason Gazans suffer, using them as human shields and sacrificing them for propaganda.

Now that Israeli troops have withdrawn from Hamas-controlled population centers, what we’re witnessing today is a horrific hypocrisy met by the silence of those who claim to be “pro-Palestine.” Hamas has not only not disarmed per the deal, but has undertaken widespread executions in broad daylight across Gaza, ostensibly to eliminate collaborators, but mostly to exert its control and continue to instill fear among Gazans. The gruesome public executions are witnessed and filmed by hundreds. The world remains silent.

Why are these executions happening? Why are people standing around watching, filming, and not resisting? Why is the world largely silent? Why is there no widespread media outrage calling out Hamas as the inhuman, brutal Islamic terrorist organization that it is?

Gazan "journalist" supports the execution without trial and massacre of his own people. This is the same guy feeding "news" from Gaza to BBC, Al Jazeera and other Hamas propoganda media agencies. pic.twitter.com/vNGXdf4SZ9 — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) October 14, 2025

Why are there not a plethora of public statements from world leaders and celebrities who have protested against Israel? Where are the “Free Palestine” hashtags in response to these executions?

Because without Israel to blame, the actual suffering of Gazans isn’t worth a tweet. Because nobody really cares about Gazans. Their ire is more against Israel rather than pro anything.

With Israeli troops withdrawn and a ceasefire in place, even the UN now admits there’s enough food in Gaza for three months. What happened to the “famine” narrative? The UN’s hypocrisy underscores that there never was one, but it was just another lie, ingested by a world smacking its lips to villainize Israel.

The veil has been lifted. No famine and Hamas executing Gazans.



But wait, there’s more.

Of the alleged “genocide,” Hamas claims that 67,000 have been killed since October 7, 2023. Other than the fact that this conflates several thousand terrorists who were killed that day, and tens of thousands more in targeted combat, the Hamas numbers are not verifiable. Nevertheless, if we’re to believe that number, it’s now also reported that 58,000 of them were terrorists…that’s an 86% ratio, the lowest proportion of civilian to combatant casualties in any war in history. Ever.

Humanitarian Aid entering Gaza through the Israeli Kerem Shalom Crossing, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 15, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

If Israel attempted a genocide, then Israel executed the most failed genocide ever. It’s astounding how many bought into the “genocide” lie, and who are now silent.

With Hamas deliberately streaming the killing of Gazans, the veil is lifted. Why no “Free Palestine” outcries, no pleas to save Gazans from Hamas? Because it was never about freeing “Palestine” but excoriating Israel.

That fraudulent brainwashing has been nothing less than psychological warfare—manipulation designed to make the world hate Jews even more and to make Jew-hatred acceptable.

Through vile protests—many staged and paid for—they’ve pushed the lie that Jews are the Nazis.

But the truth is unmistakable: it’s their own movement built on mass indoctrination, violence against dissenters, and the glorification of terror that mirrors Nazism itself.

Their ideology is what’s truly genocidal.

October 7th was the single deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and somehow, the narrative was twisted. Israel and Jews have been blamed for all of it, and the world actually believed it. If you’re reading this, please take the time in the coming weeks and months to dig deeper. To understand. Not to accept the reflexive blame of Israel that will continue to come from the four corners of the world, and which has always been a lie. Do not accept the silence, as so many Gazans continue to be tortured by Hamas. Have the courage to speak out against abhorrent false information. This week I hosted an enlightening conversation with Christian friends visiting Israel who experienced the redemption of the hostages and who have a message for the world.



The threats are real, to Gazans, to Israel, and to the West on the whole. The enemy is the same. Please take time to understand and speak up. The deal reached, and already violated by Hamas, is not a peace deal, but an agreement to see the end of active combat and release of all the hostages, dead and alive. Hopefully.

Please pray for the hostages and their loved ones that they should have full physical and emotional rehabilitation. Pray for the families of those who have been killed as they, hopefully, receive their loved one’s remains and begin to find closure. Pray for Israel, and its continued safety and security, and, if needed, success in continuing to eliminate Hamas threats.