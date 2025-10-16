Zohran Mamdani Isn’t Just an Enemy of the Jews — He’s a Warning for America

In recent months, New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has tried to rebrand himself as a “friend of the Jewish people” and a champion of peace. The record tells a different story. From defending Hamas “resistance” to amplifying antisemitic propaganda, Mamdani has emerged as one of the most radical voices in American politics — and a symbol of how anti-Israel extremism is creeping into the Democratic mainstream.

The Background: A Party Losing Its Moral Compass

After the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre — the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust — most Americans united in horror. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani’s political home, refused to condemn Hamas. Instead it organized “ceasefire” rallies that glorified the same “resistance” responsible for the slaughter of 1,200 Israelis.

As Israel fought back, Mamdani and his DSA allies accused the Jewish state of “genocide,” even as Hamas continued to fire rockets and use hospitals as command centers. His rhetoric wasn’t just inflammatory — it was dangerous. On national television, Mamdani repeated Hamas talking points almost word-for-wordinsisting that “our tax dollars have funded a genocide.”

When asked whether Hamas should disarm or surrender GazaMamdani dodged. “I have no opinions,” he said — a stunning answer from a U.S. lawmaker who simultaneously campaigns for stricter gun control in New York.

UH OH — Mamdani says that he has NO OPINIONS on the future of Hamas and Israel "beyond the question of justice."



So even TODAY as Hamas murders Palestinians, he STILL doesn't call for them to lay their weapons down?



Maybe he's simply on the side of the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/CvezUIZQcc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2025

The Claim: “Resistance” Is Justice

Mamdani portrays Palestinian violence as “self-defense.” In interviews and social media posts he insists that arming Palestinian militants is a legitimate response to “occupation,” while Israel’s efforts to stop terrorism are “war crimes.”

This is the same doublespeak that has allowed the far left to sanitize terrorism for a generation. To Mamdani“resistance” doesn’t mean peaceful protest — it means rockets, kidnappings, and mass murder. His movement equates the destruction of Israel with “justice,” while branding Jews who defend their homeland as “oppressors.”

Even after the October 2025 U.S.-brokered ceasefire — which freed the final Israeli hostages — Mamdani’s DSA denounced the truce as “imperialist,” reaffirming support for “armed struggle.”

The Truth: Hypocrisy and Hate in Plain Sight

Mamdani’s refusal to condemn Hamas is not neutrality — it’s complicity. By refusing to call out a genocidal terrorist organization he aligns himself with its ideology. Worse, he applies a double standard that exposes his moral bankruptcy: Palestinians should keep their guns, she says, but Americans should lose theirs.

His hypocrisy extends beyond politics. Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwai, publicly mourned Saleh al-Jafarawia, a Hamas influencer who celebrated the October 7 massacre. The message to Jewish voters could not be clearer: in the Mamdani household, Hamas propagandists are martyrs, not murderers.

Israeli officials have taken note. “Mamdani acts as a mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda, normalizes antisemitism and stands with Jews only when they are dead,” an Israeli Foreign Ministry source said.

He was not a journalist.



Putting on a "Press" vest doesn't magically turn your propaganda into journalism.



Saleh Al-Jafarawi was only ever a propagandist for Hamas, and this led him to his own doom at the hands of other Gazans. pic.twitter.com/yE9HSQimqS — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 12, 2025

The Bigger Picture: The Radicalization of the Left

What makes Mamdani’s rise so alarming is not just his rhetoric — it’s how normalized it has become. In America’s most Jewish city an elected official can call Israel a genocidal state and still be cheered by parts of his party.

Analysts at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) warn that Mamdani’s success represents a broader trend: the mainstreaming of anti-Israel extremism within the American left. His agenda — defunding police, opening borders, weakening the U.S.–Israel alliance — mirrors the language of Iran’s proxies more than that of any democratic ally.

The DSA’s October statement left no doubt: “Israel will not honor any agreement… past ceasefires only slowed the carnage.” That’s not peace activism. That’s propaganda.

The Takeaway

Zohran Mamdani is not just another far-left politician. He’s a warning sign — proof that the language of terrorism and antisemitism has found a home in American politics. When lawmakers defend Hamas and vilify Israel, they don’t just endanger Jews. They corrode America’s conscience.