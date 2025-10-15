Trump’s Great Speech at the Knesset: A Historic Moment, But One Key Flaw

President Donald Trump’s speech at the Knesset last week marked a significant and monumental moment for Israel, one that celebrated the remarkable deal that freed all the live hostages as a first step, something that Hamas never agreed to in past deals.

Trump’s words, delivered with the kind of energy and enthusiasm we’ve come to expect from him, were filled with optimism, showing deep, deep support for Israel, its security, and its right to defend itself. And he did not care about making the leaders of the Arab world wait for him for over seven hours in the “peace” summit in Egypt.

There’s no denying the scale of this accomplishment. Trump’s vision of a Middle East where Israel stands as a pillar of strength and a key partner to the United States—and to the wider world—is truly inspiring. The plan he and Netanyahu are advancing, to create a land bridge linking Israel and Saudi Arabia and establishing a direct economic pipeline from the U.S. to India with Israel as the linchpin, is both bold and innovative.

Yet, as grand as the speech was, and as ambitious as the Trump-Netanyahu plan promises to be, it still misses one crucial, undeniable truth: it won’t bring peace.

Let’s be clear. The idea of peace in the Middle East, especially with Israel at the center, is a noble one, but we have to be honest about the conditions that must exist for peace to truly take root. The reality is that a mere pause in hostilities does not equate to peace. The speech might have painted an image of hope for a new era of relations between Israel and its neighbors, but it doesn’t directly address the fundamental issue that has plagued this region for over a millennium: the ideological and religious jihadist agenda that calls for the obliteration of Israel and the Islamic takeover of the world.

What Trump and Netanyahu fail to communicate to both countries, and the world, is the nature of the enemy we face, an enemy not simply bent on territorial conquest, but one deeply rooted in a 1,400-year-old religious ideology that views the entire world as its rightful dominion. That is the motivation behind the leaders of Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Iran, etc. That’s not something that can be solved with temporary ceasefires or economic deals, no matter how well-intentioned or strategically brilliant. To many in the Muslim world, this deal is viewed as both humiliating and temporary—a hudna, not a peace. It’s a ceasefire meant to save face, regroup, and quietly advance their goals until they can return to open conflict.

If Trump and Netanyahu truly wanted to establish a lasting peace in the Middle East, their plan would have looked like this…

A plan based on understanding the true threat of our enemy. A plan that truly harnesses the strength and purpose of the Jewish nation in the broader tapestry of human history to bring true peace for humanity.

Their plan would have focused on something even more transformative and spiritually resonant: the expansion of Israel to encompass its rightful Biblical borders, protect all the minorities in the region also persecuted by jihadi Islam, and the one, powerful act of rebuilding the Third Temple in Jerusalem.

Think about it. What message would it send to the Muslim world if, as part of a peace plan, Trump and Netanyahu announced a plan to not only expand Israel’s borders, but to restore the holiest site in Judaism, the Third Temple? This isn’t just about land; they launched this religious war against us, which they named “the Al-Aqsa flood”. This war is about reclaiming our heritage, our legacy, and our sovereignty on our ancestral soil.

A rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem would be a clear signal to the Muslim world that the Jews are back in full force, not just as a temporary fixture or a historical relic, but as a powerful, sovereign nation reclaiming its rightful place on the world stage. This would not just be a victory for Israel, it would be a powerful message to the world that God’s moral laws are being upheld once again in the very heart of the world.

Such a monumental step would have made it clear that Israel’s commitment to peace isn’t simply about appeasing its enemies or military victories, but about sending a clear message that the Jewish people are not going anywhere. And perhaps most importantly, it would create the conditions necessary for the world to see Israel not as an occupier or an outsider, but as a moral force, a beacon of light in a region where the darkness of jihadi Islam has long reigned for centuries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers at a special plenum session in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on October 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Peace with a genocidal jihadi Islam doesn’t come from diplomatic treaties; it comes from strength and sovereignty, from standing firm in your beliefs, and from showing the world that you are a force for good.

Rebuilding the Third Temple is the one and only powerful symbol of that strength that would be internalized by our enemies. A symbol of the return of the Jewish people to their homeland, and of the moral and divine purpose that guides the nation of Israel.

In the end, Trump’s speech was a tremendous moment for Israel, but it fell short of addressing the true path to peace in the Middle East.

This ceasefire deal may provide extremely temporary relief and the release of our live hostages, but it is only by recognizing the divine right of the Jewish people to their land and their destiny that true peace, lasting peace, can be achieved.

If we truly want peace, we must embrace the power of our heritage, liberate and apply sovereignty over all of our Biblical ancestral lands, rebuild our Temple, and show the world the true strength of Israel, as a sovereign nation with an eternal purpose.

Until then, we must remain vigilant, for peace cannot come while we remain in the shadow of an ideology that seeks our destruction, and the destruction of the whole freedom-loving world.

Only through our strength, our sovereignty, and our faith can we pave the way for a lasting peace in the region and for humanity.

This doesn’t just require a deep emunah, faith in God, but an even deeper faith and understanding of our purpose as the Jewish nation living back as sovereign in God’s holy land, chosen for us.

Am Yisrael Chai!!!