Hamas Turns Guns on Palestinians After Ceasefire

GAZA CITY — Days after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended months of fighting in Gaza, Hamas gunmen have turned their weapons not on Israel — but on fellow Palestinians. Eyewitnesses and multiple news outlets confirm the terrorist organization has carried out a wave of public executions across Gaza to reassert control and silence dissent.

According to Fox News Digital and the Jerusalem Post, armed Hamas units stormed Gaza City neighborhoods, rounding up opponents and clan leaders accused of “collaboration.” Dozens were executed in public squares. Israeli officials said the killings were “a deliberate attempt to reestablish rule by terrorizing civilians.”

Ceasefire Meant Disarmament — Hamas Chose Domination

The October ceasefire agreement, negotiated by Washington and endorsed by the Arab League, required Hamas to disarm and hand over governance to a transitional authority. Instead, the group’s leaders resurfaced from underground bunkers and began consolidating power through violence.

“Hamas is killing people in Gaza with impunity and putting it all over the internet,” broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo said in an on-air segment. “Say it with me — free Palestine from Hamas.”

Gazans describe a climate of fear. “From the first moment the Israeli planes disappeared, Hamas began punishing the families,” one activist told The New York Post. “Hamas is waging a war against its own people,” said another, Amin Abed.

Executions, Assassinations, and Terror by Design

Security officials and local witnesses report that Hamas has assassinated members of influential clans — including the Doghmosh and al-Majayda families — who dared to question its authority.

“They’re still strong,” Gaza political analyst Mukhaimar Abu Saada told reporters. “Part of the reason they didn’t fight harder in the last days is that they saved some men and weapons for the day after.”

Hamas publicly executes Palestinians they claim collaborated with Israel during the war. pic.twitter.com/kzdEd8FlyS — helen henning (@helenckh) October 14, 2025

Despite the destruction of its tunnels and rocket arsenals, Hamas maintains a police-style internal security force that now patrols Gaza’s streets. Analysts say these “officers” are indistinguishable from Hamas militants, enforcing a reign of terror under the guise of law and order.

The West’s Blind Spot

International leaders have largely ignored the killings, continuing to treat Hamas’s “civil” and “military” wings as separate entities — a distinction Israeli and Western analysts call fictional.

“Every part of Hamas exists to perpetuate its violent dictatorship,” the Jerusalem Post reported in an Oct. 13 analysis, comparing the group’s rule to organized crime syndicates.

By silencing internal opposition, Hamas signals to the world that peace in Gaza is on hold until it decides otherwise. “You cannot say the war is finished,” a Gaza resident told Fox News Digital. “There are gangs in Gaza now; Hamas is trying to fight them.”

A Regime at War with Its Own People

Far from defending Palestinian interests, Hamas is once again proving that it values power over peace. The terror group’s actions since the ceasefire reveal its true priority: maintaining absolute control through fear, intimidation, and murder.

As Cuomo put it: “Free Palestine from Hamas — the savages who’ve been oppressing them the whole time.”