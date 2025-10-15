After the Ceasefire: Netanyahu’s Warning, Egypt’s Plan, and Hamas’s Grip on Gaza

Netanyahu Warns Hamas: Disarm—or Face “All Hell Breaking Loose”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Hamas: disarm or prepare for devastating consequences.

In an interview with CBS, Netanyahu said Israel would honor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire led by President Donald Trump, but only if Gaza is fully demilitarized. “We’ve agreed to give peace a chance,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the Trump plan clearly outlines two stages—disarmament and demilitarization—each essential to lasting peace.

He explained that Israel expects Hamas not only to surrender its weapons but also to dismantle all arms factories and halt weapons smuggling into Gaza. Those steps, he said, form the backbone of the agreement now in effect.

“We’re giving this phase a chance to succeed peacefully,” Netanyahu said, adding that Trump himself warned that failure to comply would unleash “all hell.”

The Israeli leader also underscored a broader message: that free nations must never take their security for granted. “Freedom isn’t permanent,” he said. “Only strength preserves it.” He cited the success of the 2020 Abraham Accords as proof that peace through strength works, noting that Israel could expand regional peace once Hamas’s military capabilities are neutralized.

The two-year conflict began after Hamas terrorists stormed Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza dismantled much of Hamas’s infrastructure, culminating in the release of the final hostages on October 13, 2025.

Israel’s campaign also extended northward, as Hezbollah attacked from Lebanon, prompting Israel to push its forces back beyond the Litani River. By June 2024, tensions escalated into direct clashes between Israel and Iran, with U.S. support in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Netanyahu closed by saying he hopes this phase brings calm—but if Hamas reneges, Israel will be ready.

Egypt Backs Palestinian Committee to Oversee Gaza Reconstruction

Egypt’s foreign minister announced that a new 15-member Palestinian committee has been appointed to manage Gaza’s reconstruction and daily governance following the recent war.

According to the plan, the committee—approved by Hamas and vetted by Israel—will operate under the supervision of the “Board of Peace,” a multinational body chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump. The board will oversee funding and ensure international aid flows transparently into rebuilding efforts.

“The goal is to restore normal life and coordinate reconstruction in Gaza,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said ahead of a regional summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. He added that while Hamas endorsed the arrangement, the group has agreed to play no official role during the transition period, focusing instead on enabling civilian administration.

Palestinians return to their homes to check on them after the Israeli army withdrew from some areas east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. This followed reports of the new ceasefire agreement that Israel and Hamas agreed to. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that Cairo will soon host a major international conference on Gaza’s recovery, co-organized with the United States and Germany.

The move marks one of the first tangible steps toward implementing Trump’s peace plan, which envisions a demilitarized Gaza under Palestinian civilian leadership, backed by regional powers and international oversight.

Hamas Executes Dozens in Gaza Amid Clashes With Local Clans

Fresh violence has erupted inside Gaza as Hamas faces internal uprisings from armed local factions. According to regional reports, the terror group executed 32 Palestinians in Gaza City this week during clashes with rival clans.

A Palestinian security official said the victims were members of a “dangerous gang,” and that six Hamas operatives were also killed in the fighting. The violence reportedly took place in the Sabra neighborhood, with videos circulating online showing masked gunmen carrying out public executions.

Hamas’s internal security unit, known as Radaa, claimed responsibility for what it called a “precise operation” targeting criminals and smugglers. But human rights organizations condemned the killings as extrajudicial executions, calling for an independent investigation. The Palestinian Authority also denounced the acts as “heinous crimes” and violations of basic human rights.

Hamas security forces are present to secure the reception of Palestinian prisoners who will be released today, coinciding with the handover of Israeli prisoners, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. October 13, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

Israel’s Foreign Ministry released the footage, accusing Hamas of ruling Gaza through “fear and brutality,” saying, “This isn’t resistance—it’s tyranny.”

The renewed violence comes as Hamas attempts to reassert control in the wake of its devastating defeat. President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said his administration expects Hamas to uphold its commitment to disarm under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

“They told us they would disarm—and they will,” Trump said. “If they don’t, we’ll make sure it happens.”

The president emphasized that rebuilding Gaza will require both security and accountability. “These people have suffered enormously,” he said. “Now the focus has to be on stability, safety, and peace.”