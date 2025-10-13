Hope, Healing, and Heartbreak: Israel Frees Captives, Honors Heroes, and Faces Gaza’s Provocation

Israel Redeems All 20 Surviving Hostages Under Trump Plan

Early Monday, all 20 living Israeli captives held in Gaza for two years were returned to Israeli soil, marking a major step in the Trump-brokered peace plan. The releases came in two stages: first, a small group crossed via an IDF-escorted transfer, then a second group followed hours later under Red Cross supervision.

Among the first released was Eitan Mor, reunited with his parents in an emotional moment at Re’im base. His family thanked Israel’s security forces and U.S. leadership for making that reunion possible. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the government will support every freed hostage and family through rehabilitation and reintegration.

A man looks at pictures of released hostages on his phone before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on October 13, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

President Isaac Herzog referenced Jeremiah, tweeting, “And the children shall return to their own borders.” He said the nation awaits the return of all others still captive. Meanwhile, the IDF declared no more Israeli hostages remain alive in Hamas hands and prepared medical teams and housing for the arrivals.

“Operation Returning Home” launched under IDF Chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and involved coordination across intelligence, military, and medical units. He called the day historic; not the end of the mission, but a milestone on the path Israel must continue until every captive and every threat is resolved.

IDF Chief: Turning Oct. 7 Tragedy Into Triumph

The day Israeli hostages return will be celebrated across the nation as proof that tragedy can be transformed into victory, said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. In a national address, he pledged unity and affirmed that the army stands ready to defend against renewed threats.

Zamir stated the IDF has completed its repositioning in Gaza and remains “at full readiness” to respond. He framed Israel’s past operations and diplomatic pressure as a combined strategy that has broken Hamas’s grip. The return of hostages, he insisted, fulfills one of the war’s core goals — but the mission for complete security continues.

Thousands gather at Hostage Square to celebrate the return of the hostages, October 13, 2025. Photo by Matanya Tausig/Flash90

Honoring the fallen, Zamir recalled how the October 7 shock galvanized a new generation of resolve. He called the current era “the generation of victory,” praising soldiers, commanders, and families for carrying Israel forward under sacrifice. He vowed the military will not rest until Gaza can no longer threaten Israel.

Israel Condemns Opening of “Nova Café” in Gaza

A new restaurant named “Nova Café” is set to open in Khan Yunis, Gaza, a move Israel’s Foreign Ministry called a blatant insult to massacre victims. The Nov. 7 music festival tragedy remains one of the deadliest days in Israeli memory, and critics view the café’s name as celebrating the suffering.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused the establishment of “glorifying terror, commercializing horror, and erasing humanity.” The restaurant sits on a seafront street and includes multiple dining halls facing the Mediterranean.

Nova Restaurant and Café opens in Gaza.



A name that represents the murdеr of 364 innocents and abduction of dozens.



Just when you think they've hit the lowest low, remember, Gazans can always go even lower.



Amazing what famine-stricken gеnocidеd people can do. pic.twitter.com/0Cimkibego — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) October 12, 2025

The Nova massacre left hundreds dead and dozens kidnapped. In recent days, reports emerged that a festival survivor, who lost loved ones that night, took his own life — a heart-breaking echo of the enduring pain. The Nova Tribe association, supporting victims’ families, released condolences and called the opening of “Nova Café” a provocation amid ongoing mourning.