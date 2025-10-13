Here we go again: revolving door — releasing 2,000 Arab terrorists to kill more Jews, G-d forbid.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the 21-point Trump Gaza “peace” plan is the release of another 1,977 Arab terrorists. Many terrorists released in previous deals have returned to their former profession — “master butchers” of Jews — getting themselves arrested over and over again for attacking Jews after their release. One terrorist who was scheduled to be released already attacked a female guard yesterday in Ketziot Prison. He is now awaiting trial. The prison authorities have no clue what to do with him. Are they still required by Trump’s deal to release him? If it were not so sad, it would make for an excellent comedy.

Freedom for terrorist murderers has proven to be nothing more than a sadistic turnstile and a satanic — not so amusing — merry-go-round, a renewal of their license to kill more Jews, G-d forbid. Did I say that the release of these heinous murderers is a “license” to kill more Jews? The most notorious case was the release of Yehya Sinwar along with 1,026 additional terrorists in exchange for Gilad Shalit on Sukkot 2011. Sinwar was the architect of Oct. 7, which brought about the deaths of some 2,000 Jews in Israel.

Releasing Arab terrorists is more than merely a license to kill Jews. It is a cordial invitation to massacre as well as to kidnap more Jews. Why not — if you can kill Jews with impunity, and if terrorist ex-cons are given a hero’s welcome when they return to their villages? Let us not forget the lucrative stipend and pension paid by the “moderate” PA to all murderers of Jews. Let us also never forget that these homicidal lunatics actually believe they will be awarded 72 virgins in heaven for their acts of martyrdom.

Trump was babbling about 72 hours to release all of the hostages. He does not get it. The only significance the number 72 has for Hamas, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar is the 72 virgins awaiting them in heaven after murdering a Jew. You can Google “72” if you don’t believe this. This Islamic folklore is based upon Muhammad’s words according to the Hadith.

You can’t achieve peace with this type of people and with those who fantasize about killing you. Islam does not recognize peace with infidels. The closest thing to a cease-fire according to Islam is a “hudna” — peace for a maximum of ten years or until they can rebuild enough strength to continue the fight, whichever comes sooner. They will take any compromise you make and use it as a springboard to aid in your ultimate destruction. Israel’s mercy and kindness, to them, means weakness, and only invites more blackmail. In this region of the world, you fight and you must win or you disappear. Surrender and weakness are not options. They only breed more blackmail and more surrender. They only egg them on to kill and take more hostages.

This explains the brilliant logic behind the halachic ruling issued by Rabbi Meir of Rothenburg in 1286, when he was held hostage for seven years and died in German captivity after prohibiting the payment of ransom to secure his release. Rabbi Meir was kidnapped on his way to Israel while attempting to flee the wicked anti-Semitic decrees of the German leader Rudolf. Rabbi Meir of Rothenburg, who was universally acknowledged as the leading European authority on Jewish law, simply refused to allow the Jewish community to pay the exorbitant ransom that was being demanded, saying that it is not permitted to ransom captives for more than their worth. The Yam Shel Shlomo supported Rabbi Meir’s extreme ruling, noting that thanks to him, the Germans ceased seizing the sages of the diaspora.

Rabbi Elie Mischel on Aish.com recounts the history of Rabbi Meir in an article about him and the Israeli hostages, and adds that when the Canaanite king of Arad captured one Israelite prisoner, Moses did not enter into negotiations, but rather went to war and redeemed the hostage by destroying the enemy. Rabbi Yaakov Kamenetsky further explains that the standard rules of redeeming captives do not apply during a time of war, because giving financial reward to the enemy strengthens their quest to destroy the Jewish people. Let us understand the context of Rav Kamenetsky’s ruling: on September 6, 1970, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) hijacked a TWA plane with 310 passengers, including Rabbi Yitzchak Hutner. If this is true concerning ransom to free a Jew, how much more so could this ruling be applied when it comes to millions, if not billions, of dollars of “humanitarian” aid and the release of thousands of terrorists that strengthen and facilitate the killing machine of Hamas.

Bibi holds the world title for freeing more murderers and terrorists than any other world leader.

When Jared Kushner cites the incredible compromises made by Bibi Netanyahu, he is not overstating Bibi’s suicidal contribution to facilitate the implementation of the 21-point Trump “peace” deal — by agreeing to surrender 2,000 bloody terrorists and relinquish land conquered by Israel — allowing Hamas to survive and encouraging them to rebuild and to murder Jews in the future.

This is not the first time that Bibi capitulated to international pressure and agreed to free homicidal terrorists. Bibi is the king when it comes to releasing Arab terrorists; and the king has crowned and re-anointed many terrorist leaders by his benevolence. Make no mistake: Bibi will not be remembered for freeing 20 Jews. Last night, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was booed when he even attempted to mention Bibi’s name at the hostage square in Tel Aviv. However, Bibi will surely be remembered by the terrorists and by the Jewish widows and orphans of their victims for his role in releasing the murderers. If Moses is remembered for freeing the children of Israel from Egyptian bondage, and Rabbi Meir Kahane, HY”D, is considered by many Jews from the former Soviet Union to be the modern-day “Moses” for Soviet Jews, then Bibi will be remembered by many as the “Moses” for his role in the liberation of thousands of Arab terrorists from bondage. Let’s face it: the Arabs would never have been able to pull off the Simchat Torah massacre without the release of Sinwar and the other murderous Arab terrorists who were the grand architects of Oct. 7. And Hamas could never have carried out the massacre without Bibi allowing the flow of Qatari cash and “humanitarian” aid — without which Hamas would never have been able to create the incredible terror infrastructure under and above ground in Gaza.

In 2011, Israel released 1027 Arab prisoners in exchange for Gilad Shalit, held hostage in Gaza.



One of these prisoners was Yahya Sinwar, who would later go on to mastermind 07/10. Swapping hostages for terrorists has only led to death and destruction.



These deals must end. pic.twitter.com/UkE96MOghT — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 12, 2025

Bibi has freed almost 6,000 terrorists since 1997.

Bibi freed arch-terrorist Ahmed Yassin and 50 additional hardcore terrorists after the Mishal debacle in 1997. In 1998 Bibi freed another 200 to facilitate the memorandum reached at Wye River, in a generous act of goodwill. In 2011, Bibi released 1,027 terrorists in exchange for Gilad Shalit; 280 of them were murderers serving life sentences. Yehya Sinwar was one of them. In 2013–14 Bibi released another 78 terrorists. On Nov. 23, 2023, 240 terrorists — including females and minors — were released. In 2005, 1,904 terrorists were released. In the new Trump deal, a bit less than 2,000 terrorists are to be released, 250 of whom have been convicted of murder and are currently serving life sentences.

Hamas is repeatedly announcing over recent days that they have zero intention to disarm. In fact, according to a BBC report on 10/11/25, Hamas has already recruited 7,000 terrorists from its military wing to govern Gaza, after appointing five governors to rule the five districts in Gaza. Thousands of trucks full of “humanitarian” aid are flowing into Gaza. Egypt and Hamas have announced that they will not tolerate any Israeli presence on the Philadelphi Road, for obvious reasons. Egypt clearly has no intention to stop the free smuggling of weapons into Gaza. In case anyone still has any doubts about Egypt’s neutrality or the role Egypt played in arming Hamas, it is now common knowledge that many of the huge tunnels from Egypt to Gaza were built directly under Egyptian military bases and positions. Egypt, Qatar and Turkey will be given the keys to Gaza and will oversee the “peace” deal. The same Egypt that is in stark violation of its own peace deal with Israel is deploying thousands of troops to Sinai — a flagrant violation of the peace accords with Israel. Thousands of drones have been reported smuggling weapons from Egypt into the Negev and Gaza over recent weeks. Qatar is no better and has been sponsoring Hamas and harboring Hamas terrorists as well as financing vicious anti-Israel protests on campuses and in capitals around the globe. Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize that he so covets, and Israel, unfortunately, will receive no peace from this deal.

Hamas is already violating the deal. They have no intent of disappearing or disarming. Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt’s active roles, along with other international troops, will only impede Israel’s freedom of movement to reignite the war and renew the fighting. Trump made a solemn promise that Israel would not be permitted to fight back. As Trump said before he forced this miserable deal down Bibi’s throat, he had “enough” of Israel’s good fight against Hamas.

The blue-helmeted “defensive” and incompetent “peace-keeping forces” of Fiji and Indonesia will not deter Hamas. They, and their Egyptian and Turkish counterparts, will not storm into mosques, hospitals, and tunnels to flush out Hamas.

One last surprise. Trump will be arriving in Israel to speak before the Knesset. Oh, how the court-Jews will kvell in delight, just as they and a majority of Israelis supported the Gilad Shalit–Sinwar hostage terrorist turnstile. Surprise, surprise — Trump will only stay in Israel for four hours. He will be rushing to Cairo. He will be there for the historic signing of the deal between Hamas and Israel. The only ones who were not invited, you guessed it, are Israel. How does one have a signing without the “partner” signer? The event, which is being billed as a historic summit to discuss “the day after” in Gaza, will be attended by leaders from Iran, Turkey, Jordan, France, Qatar, Pakistan and Egypt. England, Germany and other Arab countries were also invited. Iran in, Israel out — if anyone still has any doubts about the sellout of Israel or about future plans for Gaza.

The only ones who will be deterred by the role of this unified Arab-European consortium will be King Bibi, the “Moses” of the Arab terrorists. Let us hope and pray that Bibi responds to further Hamas violations and threats without fear, and that he remembers his speech about Sparta. Israel needs to be prepared to stand alone if it wishes to survive. Let us pray that this unprecedented display of unity by our enemies leads to their confusion and downfall as it was with the 72 nations who came together to build the Tower of Babel. Three Qatari officials already died in a car crash on their way to the summit in Sharm. Trump will have to take it up with G-d this time; Bibi had nothing to do with this one.

I don’t know if the current deal and release of terrorists can be stopped without divine intervention or Hamas blunders. However, I do know that we should commence fighting future deals and the misconception that hostage–terrorist exchanges or the surrender of Jewish land will bring peace.

I hope to launch a campaign “Don’t Free Me,” with the goal of collecting one million Jewish signatures on a petition that states: “If we, the undersigned, are ever taken hostage, we call upon the Israeli government not to negotiate our release in exchange for the release of Arab terrorists or at the expense of surrendering land, or anything that will risk the lives of thousands of fellow Jews and the state of Israel.”

You can sign the petition: https://www.atzuma.co.il/dontfreeme

That was the last will and testament of Rabbi Meir of Rothenburg in 1286 in Germany and of Avraham Azulai (2025) in Gaza. Azulai, the brave IDF soldier, told his father: “If they ever try to capture me, I will fight until death to prevent being taken hostage.” Hamas tried to take him hostage in Gaza, but he fought like a lion and prevented it. They shot him dead, but were forced to flee back into their tunnel without Avraham.

If you wish to help disseminate this petition and to receive future articles from me, send an email to guzofskyyekutiel@gmail.com.