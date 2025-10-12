The Silence from the “Ceasefire Now” Crowd Is Deafening

The Background: Israel Delivered What the World Demanded

Between October 9 and 11, 2025, Israel’s government approved a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, backed by the Arab League and endorsed by President Trump. The deal halted all IDF offensive operations, guaranteed billions in humanitarian aid, and laid out a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The agreement achieved everything the so-called “Ceasefire Now” movement has been demanding for over the past two years – peace, aid, and rebuilding. Yet, even as Israel has stopped fighting and hostages will begin to return home, the movement that has taken over college campuses, social media, and the streets of of many countries around the world seems not to care.

Instead of celebrating the end of violence, many of these groups either ignored the ceasefire or rejected it outright. In cities across the West, protests resumed within hours, this time denouncing the peace deal itself.

Cease Fire Now crowd is protesting a peace deal.





The “Peace Activists” Who Hate Peace

When Israel and the United States finally secured a ceasefire, “Ceasefire Now” activists didn’t rejoice. They rioted. The same protesters who had shouted “Stop the bombing” have continued to chant “From the river to the sea” and “Death to the IDF.”

The ceasefire gave them everything they claimed to want — but it also left one thing standing that they cannot tolerate: Israel.

“The moment Israel agreed to peace, the mask fell off,” said Israeli commentator Haviv Rettig Gur. “It was never about Gaza. It was about eradicating Israel.”

The Claim: “Ceasefire Now” Was About Saving Gaza

Pro-Palestine activists protest in London after peace deal.













For nearly two years, progressive organizations have portrayed themselves as humanitarian advocates. They claimed to march for civilians in Gaza, not politics. Their slogans demanded peace, compassion, and justice.

But once peace arrived, their outrage told another story. In London, hours after the ceasefire came into effect, thousands marched shouting “From the river to the sea” and “Death to the IDF.” In Melbourne, a protester declared, “A ceasefire was never what we were marching for… until the occupation ends and Palestine is free.”

In the United States, National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) praised Hamas’s war as “resistance,” writing, “Freedom is only born in the womb of suffering.”

Their reaction proved what Israelis had suspected all along — the “peace” narrative was political theater.

The Truth: “Ceasefire Now” Was Never About Peace

From the start, “Ceasefire Now” was not a peace movement. It was a campaign to delegitimize Israel under the banner of humanitarianism.

As Dan Senor asked on his Call Me Back podcast, “Now that there’s a ceasefire on the table, where are the Mark Ruffalos of the world?” referring to the outspoken Anti-Israel celebrities.

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Israel protesters in London announce that they will not stop their protests despite the ceasefire.

The protests that followed were not about solidarity with Gaza. They were about denying Israel the right to exist. Analysts across Israel and the U.S. have reached the same conclusion: the so-called peace activists have exposed themselves as ideologues, not humanitarians.

They demanded a ceasefire. When they got one, they rioted. Because peace, for them, was never the goal.

The Real Motive: Erase Israel, Not Save Gaza

The fury surrounding the ceasefire reveals what this movement has always been. It is not about compassion or coexistence. It is a global network of antisemitism disguised as activism.

When peace leaves Israel standing, the “resistance” grows louder. And the silence from Hollywood, academia, and Western media is not accidental — it is approval through omission.

If the end of war makes them furious, their cause was never about peace. It was about hate.