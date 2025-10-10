President Trump to Receive Israel Allies Foundation’s Highest Award for Reshaping Middle East

The IAF is awarding U.S. President Donald Trump its top award for his unflinching support of the Jewish state, the foundation revealed on Sunday.

“There has never been a more pro-Israel president,” Josh Reinstein, president of the Washington, D.C.-based organization, told JNS.

“Departing from decades of Washington appeasement policy and status quo, President Trump has reshaped the trajectory of the Middle East,” said IAF U.S. director Jordanna McMillan. “His bold leadership has strengthened the U.S.-Israel relationship—rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values—and created historic opportunities for peace and cooperation in the Middle East.”

The annual Israel Allies Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Trump at a gala event in Washington, D.C., in December.

The Israel Allies Foundation published its 2025 list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies on Sunday, just ahead of the Jewish festival, Sukkot. According to the foundation, the list is published to honor influential Christian figures who have proven their steadfast commitment to the State of Israel. The annual list, released in conjunction with the Sukkot holiday, “highlights the impactful efforts of individuals and organizations committed to standing with Israel during these critical times. The prophet Zachariah foretold that all nations of the world will come up to Jerusalem to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles and today, bible-believing Christians flood the streets of Jerusalem during Sukkot as a fulfillment of this prophecy. Following almost two years of war, thousands of Christians from all over the world have traveled to Israel to celebrate Sukkot and hold festive parades and events in Jerusalem,” the organization stated.

Trump’s faith adviser, Paula White-Cain, heads the organization’s annual list of Israel’s top 50 Christian Allies for the second time. White-Cain is a pastor from Florida and the spiritual advisor to US President Donald Trump. She leads the White House Faith Office and has repeatedly affirmed her unwavering support for the Jewish state, citing both faith-based and geopolitical reasons.

Honored posthumously is the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, who was tragically murdered in September this year. IAF stated that Kirk “was a vocal and passionate supporter of Israel, frequently affirming the nation’s right to self-defence and encouraging young conservatives to stand with the Jewish state. His legacy of leadership and advocacy continues to inspire a new generation of pro-Israel activists.”

Other honorees include Daystar television founder and President Joni Lamb, multi-campus Pastor Jentezen Franklin, World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather and Gaza Humanitarian Fund Director Rev. Johnnie Moore, who have led their respective ministries in providing significant humanitarian aid and spiritual support to Israel, particularly in the aftermath of October 7th.

“This year’s list reflects the extraordinary commitment of Christian leaders who have stood with Israel, particularly during the challenges of the past two years,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Their support is a testament to the enduring bond between the Christian and Jewish communities, rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values.”

Previous honorees include U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales.

Founded in 2007, IAF engages in faith-based diplomacy through its network of 62 parliamentary caucuses around the globe, encompassing more than 1,600 legislators.