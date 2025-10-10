The Heavy Cost of Two Years of War: 914 IDF Killed

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion now stands at 467. 301 soldiers fell during the Hamas massacre on October 7th. A total of 914 have been killed on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

An IDF reservist soldier, Sgt. First Class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, was killed in a Hamas sniper attack in Gaza City on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before the ceasefire was scheduled to take effect.

אני כואב את נפילתו של רס"ל (מיל׳) מיכאל מרדכי נחמני, לוחם בגדוד ההנדסה הקרבית 614, שנפל בקרב בצפון רצועת עזה.



ההישגים הגדולים שהושגו הם בזכות מיכאל ז"ל ולוחמי צה"ל הגיבורים שלחמו באומץ ובנחישות בארגון טרור אכזר.



בשם מערכת הביטחון כולה אני שולח תנחומים מעומק הלב למשפחתו ולחבריו,…

Early Friday morning, the Israeli Cabinet approved the first stage of a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the return of the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that within 24 hours of Cabinet approval, the IDF will withdraw to the “yellow line” outlined in Trump’s plan, leaving Israel in control of roughly 53% of the Gaza Strip.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas has committed to releasing all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours.