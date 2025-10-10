Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

The Heavy Cost of Two Years of War: 914 IDF Killed

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 10, 2025

< 1 minute

Israeli flags at half-mast on Mount Herzl (Flash 90)

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion now stands at 467. 301 soldiers fell during the Hamas massacre on October 7th. A total of 914 have been killed on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

An IDF reservist soldier, Sgt. First Class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26,  was killed in a Hamas sniper attack in Gaza City on Thursday afternoon, just a few hours before the ceasefire was scheduled to take effect.

Early Friday morning, the Israeli Cabinet approved the first stage of a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the return of the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that within 24 hours of Cabinet approval, the IDF will withdraw to the “yellow line” outlined in Trump’s plan, leaving Israel in control of roughly 53% of the Gaza Strip.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas has committed to releasing all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours.

Share this article

Related articles

Heartbreak and Hope: Israel Marks Two Years Since October 7 with Tragedy, Diplomacy, and Tribute

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Gaza ceasefire plan marks national triumph says Netanyahu

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

D’Souza’s The Dragon’s Prophecy highlights Islamist–progressive alignment against Israel

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

This website is owned and operated by Hebrew Ventures LLC, a for-profit corporation. Payments made on this site are received and processed by Hebrew Ventures and are not a donation.

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365