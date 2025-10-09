Gaza ceasefire plan marks national triumph says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the recent hostage-ceasefire agreement with Hamas as a major success for his country’s dignity and security. He called the deal “a national and moral victory,” stating that Israel will not rest until all hostages return and its war goals are fulfilled.

According to Netanyahu, the agreement marks a “critical turning point,” achieved through determined leadership, military pressure, and the strong support of the United States under President Trump. He expressed deep gratitude to Trump for his “leadership, partnership, and unwavering commitment to our safety.” He concluded his message by invoking a blessing: “God Bless Israel. God Bless America. God Bless our great alliance.”

Trump announced that Hamas had accepted the initial phase of the plan, which calls for releasing 48 hostages within 72 hours after formal signing. The agreement is expected to be ratified in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and part of the deal includes Israeli troop repositioning and prisoner exchanges.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog welcomed the development, saying the deal offers hope to hostages’ families and the nation at large. Herzog called it a historic moment and thanked all parties involved, including Trump and Netanyahu, for working toward peace.

Other Israeli leaders across the political spectrum also responded. Defense Minister Israel Katz applauded the operation’s success and praised the troops’ commitment. Opposition figures expressed cautious optimism, urging the government not to sacrifice security for the sake of the deal. They welcomed the release of hostages but emphasized that Israel must retain its freedom to defend itself.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told CNN that Jerusalem views this as the start of a crucial process, one that could lead to a full ceasefire, reconstruction in Gaza, and long-term stability – but only if all parties honor their commitments.