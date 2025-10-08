 Evangelicals Unite in Israel: The Largest Global Christian Gathering for Jerusalem’s Peace

This past weekend, believers from around the world united in one of the most significant moments of prayer in modern history, the 21st Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (DPPJ). Founded by Bishop Robert Stearns and the late Dr. Jack Hayford, the annual gathering has become the largest global prayer movement for Israel, bringing together millions of Christians from more than 175 nations to stand in faith and solidarity with the Jewish people.

Held at the historic Tower of David near Jaffa Gate, this year’s event drew over 200 pastors and leaders from across the globe, along with Gen Z artists and influencers whose combined reach exceeded 300 million followers. While thousands filled the courtyard in person, millions more joined via livestream, creating a global chorus of worship and intercession for Israel and Jerusalem.

A Season of Convergence

This fall marked a landmark convergence of faith, leadership, and unity as Eagles’ Wings, founded by Bishop Stearns, launched its most ambitious initiative to date. Beginning on September 28, three cornerstone projects, the Watchmen on the Wall Tour, Awake Jerusalem, and the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, came together in what became one of the largest coordinated Christian events in Israel’s modern history.

For more than three decades, Bishop Stearns has brought Christian leaders from around the world to experience Israel firsthand through initiatives such as the Evangelical Birthright Project. These encounters have inspired thousands to strengthen Jewish–Christian relations, combat antisemitism, and become lifelong advocates for Israel in their own nations.

A Movement with Global Impact

The 2025 Watchmen on the Wall Tour was the largest delegation in Eagles’ Wings history, bringing together more than 220 pastors, artists, and influencers from five continents. Forty to fifty of these leaders represented a combined social media audience of more than 300 million people, ensuring that what took place in Israel would echo across the world.

21st Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (Credit: Courtesy)

At the heart of this historic convergence stood the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, rooted in the biblical command of Psalm 122:6, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.” The gathering served not only as a spiritual call to intercession but also as a bold public declaration of Christian solidarity with Israel.

Following the Day of Prayer, participants gathered for Awake Jerusalem 2025, a powerful night of worship, intercession, and teaching that filled the city with praise. Featuring artists and speakers including Nate Diaz, David Binion, Bryson Rory, and Ross Johnston, the event drew thousands in person and reached more than 90 million households worldwide through a global broadcast on TBN. Amplified by the voices of digital influencers, Awake Jerusalem turned the heart of Israel’s capital into a worldwide altar of unity and faith.

National Support and Solidarity

On the eve of the Sukkot holiday, President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog hosted a delegation of seventy Evangelical influencers and opinion leaders from the Eagles’ Wings organization at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The delegation represented a combined social media audience of more than 300 million followers and included participants who had come to Israel for the Day of Prayer and related events.

President Herzog expressed his gratitude for their unwavering support and emphasized Israel’s struggle as one that affects the entire free world.

“We are fighting the battle of the entire free world,” he said. “We are deeply grateful to President Trump, who has led a strategic effort to end the war and secure the release of the hostages. We are praying for his success, for the return of our hostages, and for peace throughout the region.”

The President praised the delegation as “true ambassadors of Israel” and spoke of the moral standards guiding Israel’s defense.

“Terrorist organizations use civilians as human shields, hiding weapons in homes, schools, and mosques,” he said. “Despite this, the IDF acts with morality, and the civilian casualty ratio here is among the lowest in any modern conflict.”

First Lady Michal Herzog also addressed the group, sharing her work supporting women who survived the October 7 attacks.

“These are horrific and unbearable stories,” she said. “Women were raped, tortured, and murdered. Israel is fighting for the entire free world, including for women and children everywhere who are threatened by terror.”

The meeting ended with a joint prayer for the hostages’ safe return and for lasting peace in the region.

Bishop Robert Stearns, who organized the visit, spoke about the importance of deepening ties between Evangelical Christians and Israel.

“I am deeply concerned that Israel may lose the younger Evangelical generation,” he said. “If we do not act now to strengthen these bonds, we risk losing them.”

Faith in Action

What made 2025 truly historic was the integration of all three movements, the Watchmen on the Wall Tour forming a living bridge of Christian leadership with Israel, Awake Jerusalem amplifying that witness globally, and the Day of Prayer mobilizing millions in united intercession. Together, these efforts created a multi-generational movement of faith that was unprecedented in scale, global in reach, and deeply anchored in biblical conviction.

Reflecting on the events, Bishop Robert Stearns said,

“Psalm 122 commands us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, but in this hour, prayer must lead to action. With antisemitism rising around the world, now is the time for the global Church to stand up, speak out, and show up for Israel like never before. This was a moment of truth and unity.”

As the prayers of millions rose from Jerusalem to the ends of the earth, one message rang clear:

The peace of Jerusalem is not only a prayer. It is a shared calling for believers everywhere.

