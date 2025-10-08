Why Abraham’s Tent Was the World’s First Sukkah (And What It Means for Your Prayers)

Hello and welcome.

In the year 1948 from the world’s creation, a child named Abram (later Abraham) was born in a small cave at the foot of the Ararat Mountains. His birth was quickly announced to the powerful King Nimrod, whose servants warned that a child from the lineage of Shem—the “Keepers of the Secrets”—had been born, one who was destined to unravel his entire kingdom.

This is where the incredible journey of Abraham the Hebrew begins, a story that started over 3,800 years ago. It’s a saga that continues through his son Isaac, his grandson Jacob, and Jacob’s twelve sons, who laid the groundwork for a nation unlike any other. This nation not only survived the annals of history—outlasting empires like the Sumerians, Babylonians, and Romans—but also fiercely guarded the secrets passed down through generations, all the way to our present day.

One of Abraham’s greatest secrets was also his most visible: his revolutionary method for sharing God’s presence with the world. He didn’t just engage in philosophical debates; he built a radical concept: the open tent. Unlike a fortified, private home where guests are occasionally invited, Abraham’s tent was open on all sides, a beacon of welcome to anyone passing by. As tradition tells us, he would offer food and shelter with an open heart. This idea of public, unconditional hospitality is, in essence, the original blueprint for the Sukkah—a temporary, open dwelling designed to remind us of our reliance on the Creator.

When a guest would thank him for the meal, Abraham would gently redirect their gratitude toward God. If someone refused, Abraham would playfully offer them the food at an exorbitant price, clarifying that it would be free if they simply thanked the One who created everything. Through the tangible experience of eating, the guest would come to understand that there is a Provider, a guiding force in the universe. In the Sukkah, we experience this same profound realization as we step out of our permanent homes and into a temporary shelter that reconnects us with our ultimate Source.

But Abraham’s uniqueness wasn’t limited to providing physical nourishment and spreading divine awareness through hospitality. He was also the first person in the Bible mentioned as praying for others. When he learned of the impending doom of Sodom and Gomorrah, he didn’t stand idly by. He approached God and negotiated fiercely, driven by a genuine love and concern for all humanity, even for those who were not of his family or faith. He taught us that our role in this world is not just to look after ourselves, but to be advocates and intercessors for everyone.

These two pillars—the open tent (the Sukkah) and praying for others—capture the essence of Abraham’s revolution: there is one God for all, a loving Creator who cares for every being. His message is universal. It isn’t about separate sets of divine laws for different groups, but about a shared path for all humanity—the Seven Laws of Noah—alongside the special role the people of Israel accepted to be a blessing to the entire world.

To connect with the abundance the Creator bestows upon us, we must first recognize that the person standing next to us is also a beloved creation of that same God. When we show love and kindness to one another, we are, in fact, expressing our love for the Creator, for we are all created in the divine image.

A Special Invitation for Sukkot

The holiday of Sukkot is known as the universal festival, a time when the nations of the world would historically ascend to Jerusalem. It is a season that symbolizes human unity under the shelter of divine presence.

Inspired by the path of Abraham, who opened his tent to all and prayed for all, and in the unifying spirit of Sukkot, we wish to continue his legacy. We invite you, from wherever you are in the world, to join a global circle of prayer.

Send us your prayer requests—for healing, for livelihood, for relationships, for peace, or for any other salvation. In our open Sukkah, an extension of Abraham’s tent, we will pray for you and mention your names, believing in the profound power of a prayer that comes from a heart that loves and cares for others.

Just click here

https://forms.gle/CNRadwVQ2j2QXJ8d7

Blessings from Jerusalem 🙂