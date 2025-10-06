On October 4, as new hostage-release negotiations began under President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Israel swiftly complied with Trump’s order to “immediately stop the bombing” of Gaza. But viewers of Qatar-funded Al Jazeera were told the opposite, that Israel defied Trump and “continued to pound Gaza.” Official records and on-the-ground confirmations now show the network’s report was false, built entirely on Hamas-run sources with no independent verification.

A Pause Ordered From the Top

The decision to halt Israel’s Gaza City offensive came directly from the political echelon. “Per the orders of the political echelon, the Chief of Staff instructed troops to gear up for the implementation of the first stage of Trump’s plan to free the hostages,” the IDF said Saturday night. Front-line units shifted from attack to defensive readiness only, maintaining positions to block Hamas strikes while holding fire.

President Trump publicly thanked Israel for cooperating, writing on Truth Social, “Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance.”

Hamas had announced it was “accepting parts” of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, but those parts excluded disarmament and any real ceasefire. Within hours of Israel’s pause, rockets were again launched toward southern Israel. Despite that, Hamas officials claimed Israel had ignored Trump’s order and continued to strike civilians.

Al Jazeera Runs With the Lie

Al Jazeera’s Arabic and English channels aired the accusation repeatedly on October 4, citing Gaza’s “Civil Defense Agency,” an arm of Hamas’s government, as proof that Israel was “bombing safe zones.” The network offered no third-party verification. Independent outlets inside Israel, including The Times of Israel, confirmed that the offensive was indeed paused “per orders of the political echelon.”

Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, a sniper affiliated with Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion, disguised himself as an Al Jazeera journalist. He was killed in an operation by the IDF and ISA forces. By Hossam Shabat via Wikipedia

Media analysts note that this pattern is familiar. During previous truces, Hamas inflated casualty numbers and claimed Israeli violations to win sympathy and pressure negotiators.

Facts on the Ground

Multiple U.S. and Israeli sources align. The Times of Israel reported the halt on October 4. President Trump confirmed it himself. The Prime Minister’s Office stated Israel was “prepared for immediate implementation of the first stage of Trump’s plan for the release of all hostages.” No independent outlet has produced evidence contradicting these facts.

The Bottom Line

Israel paused. Hamas lied. Al Jazeera amplified it. The episode shows how easily terrorist propaganda can be laundered through sympathetic media and presented to Western audiences as news