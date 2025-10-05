The ADL’s Crisis of Trust

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), once America’s foremost Jewish defense organization, is facing a major backlash after years of political drift. Following the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk, outrage erupted when it was revealed that the ADL had listed his organization as “extremist.” The truth is that the ADL has abandoned its founding mission to fight antisemitism in favor of partisan, left-wing activism.

As Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, executive director of the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation, warned, “Labeling ‘America First’ as antisemitic is a strategic blunder that pushes millions of patriotic conservatives away from Israel” (Jerusalem Post, 2025). What was once a unifying Jewish institution has now alienated Jews, Christians, and even the FBI, which officially cut ties with the organization citing “political bias.”

From Defending Jews to Promoting Politics

The ADL was founded in 1913 to protect Jews from antisemitism and defamation. For decades, it partnered with law enforcement, monitored hate groups, and defended Israel against its critics.

But under the leadership of Jonathan Greenblatt, a former Obama administration official, the ADL’s focus has shifted. Instead of confronting rising antisemitism from Islamists and far-left radicals, it began championing progressive causes like critical race theory, gender ideology, and “equity” initiatives. Critics say the organization’s new priorities reflect political ideology more than Jewish defense.

The turning point came in 2019 when the ADL listed TPUSA—a mainstream conservative student movement—in its “Glossary of Extremism and Hate,” grouping it with white nationalist organizations. When Kirk was assassinated in September 2025, screenshots of the entry went viral, fueling outrage across conservative and Jewish communities.

In an apparent attempt at damage control, the ADL deleted its entire glossary on October 1, calling it “outdated.” One day later, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau was ending its partnership with the ADL, calling it “a political front masquerading as a watchdog” (Fox News, 2025).

And Yet, The ADL Still Calls Itself Nonpartisan

The ADL continues to describe itself as a neutral authority on antisemitism and hate speech. Greenblatt frequently appears in major media outlets presenting the organization as the moral voice of American Jewry.

But its record tells a different story. The ADL has repeatedly targeted conservatives and Christian Zionists—key allies of Israel—while downplaying antisemitism on the left. It described Antifa’s violent protests as “not the norm,” and accused Jewish conservatives like Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok, of “spreading hate” for opposing radical school curricula.

The Truth: Politics Replaced Principles

The ADL’s selective outrage has destroyed the credibility it once commanded. As Jonathan S. Tobin wrote, “The ADL has long since abandoned its responsibility to fight antisemitism to become just another left-wing group” (Jewish News Syndicate, 2023).

In the wake of Kirk’s murder, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki argued that the ADL’s labeling of patriotic movements like “America First” as antisemitic is not only false but dangerous, driving away millions of pro-Israel Americans (Jerusalem Post, 2025). FBI Director Kash Patel made clear that the federal government has no place for such politicized activism, stating, “This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL. We are not in the business of political labeling” (Times of Israel, 2025).

When both Jewish leaders and federal law enforcement lose faith in a century-old Jewish defense organization, it is clear the problem runs deeper than public relations—it’s a moral failure.

The Bottom Line: Follow the Money, Not the Myths

By replacing its Jewish mission with partisan activism, the ADL has fractured Jewish unity, alienated Christian Zionists, and lost credibility with law enforcement.

Real defenders of Israel and the Jewish people stand on conviction, consistency, and truth—not political fashion. The ADL’s decline is a warning for every Jewish institution: moral clarity cannot survive when it becomes a tool of ideology.