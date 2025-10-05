Troubling Trends: New Poll Shows Declining American Support for Israel

A new Pew Research Center poll reveals deeply concerning shifts in American public opinion toward Israel, with support declining sharply since the October 7th attacks and the subsequent war against Hamas.

The survey of 3,445 Americans, conducted September 22-28, found that 39% now believe Israel’s military operation in Gaza has “gone too far”—a significant increase from just 27% in December 2023. Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans who believe Israel is taking the right approach has plummeted from 25% to just 16%.

These numbers are particularly troubling given the reality on the ground: Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages, maintains its terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, and has stated repeatedly its intention to repeat October 7th-style attacks. Yet only 10% of Americans believe Israel’s operation isn’t going far enough, down from 16% in 2023.

Perhaps most concerning is the growing partisan gap. Among Democrats, only 18% view the Israeli government favorably—barely higher than the 14% who express a favorable view of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization responsible for the murder of 1,200 people on October 7th.

Democrats were twice as likely as Republicans to view Hamas favorably (14% vs. 7%). That one in seven Democrats holds a positive view of a terrorist organization that massacres civilians, takes hostages, and uses its own population as human shields should alarm anyone concerned about the moral clarity of American public discourse.

The Democratic base has also turned sharply against the Israeli people themselves, with only 48% viewing Israelis favorably—down from 56% overall and significantly lower than the 70% of Democrats who view Palestinians favorably.

Overall, 59% of Americans now hold an unfavorable view of the Israeli government, an eight-point increase since early 2024. Thirty percent have a “very unfavorable” view, slightly higher than the 27% who view the Palestinian Authority—a corrupt entity that pays salaries to terrorists—with similar intensity.

Support has eroded even as Israel faces an existential threat on multiple fronts, with ongoing conflicts against Iranian proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, while managing threats from Iran itself.

One-third of respondents said the US is providing too much military support to Israel, while only 8% said it’s not enough. Additionally, 36% believe the Trump administration favors Israel too much, up from 31% in March.

These views persist even though Israel is America’s most reliable democratic ally in the Middle East, sharing intelligence, developing defensive technologies like Iron Dome, and serving as a bulwark against Iranian expansionism in the region.

The poll reveals that 80% of Americans are concerned about claims of starvation in Gaza—more than those concerned about Israeli hostages (79%) or future Hamas attacks (73%). This suggests that narratives about Palestinian suffering, often amplified by Hamas-controlled sources and sympathetic media coverage, have penetrated American consciousness more effectively than the reality of Israel’s security challenges.

Israel has consistently facilitated humanitarian aid entering Gaza, even as Hamas steals supplies and uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes. Yet these facts appear less influential in shaping public opinion than emotional appeals about Palestinian hardship.

There are some positive indicators: 84% of Americans still view Hamas unfavorably, and 56% maintain a favorable view of the Israeli people. Republicans remain solidly supportive, with 55% approving of the Israeli government and 67% viewing Israelis favorably.

However, the overall trend is unmistakable: American public opinion is shifting away from Israel, particularly among younger Americans and Democrats who will shape future policy. The pro-Israel community must redouble its advocacy efforts, focusing on educating Americans about the realities Israel faces, the nature of the threats from Hamas and other Iranian proxies, and the moral complexities of fighting terrorists who deliberately endanger civilians.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. As these poll numbers suggest, the information war may be as critical to Israel’s long-term security as the military conflicts it faces on the ground.