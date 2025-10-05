Two Years After October 7, Jew-Hatred Hits Crisis Levels, Data Shows

(Sunday, October 5, 2025) – Two years after Hamas’s barbaric October 7 massacre in Israel, a new global report by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) confirms that anti-Semitic incidents have not declined; they have intensified, spreading across borders and into the mainstream.

What began as a surge of hatred in the hours and days following the massacre has evolved into a sustained global epidemic. Over the past two years, Antisemitism has become deadly, including in Boulder Colorado, Washington DC and Manchester in the UK very recently. Hatred of Jews, once the obsession of the fringes, has become a public, normalized force that endangers Jews across the world and the societies they live in.

According to data collected by CAM’s Antisemitism Research Center, between October 7, 2023, and October 1, 2025, there were 13,339 recorded antisemitic incidents worldwide. The final three months of 2023 alone saw nearly as many cases as all of 2022, while 2024 shattered every previous record, with more than 6,300 incidents — double the year before. In the United States, antisemitic acts on university campuses nearly tripled, rising from 249 in 2022 to 742 in 2024. The trend has continued into 2025, with more than 5,100 incidents already documented by October 1 and projections suggesting close to 6,800 by year’s end.

Jewish communities across all regions now face intensifying threats to their safety and freedom, from violent attacks and vandalism to intimidation, harassment, and the denial of their right to live and worship without fear.

Since Hamas’s massacre in Israel two years ago, CAM’s ongoing monitoring has revealed an unprecedented global spread and normalization of Jew-hatred in modern times.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said:

“Two years after October 7, the wounds have not healed — and the hatred has not faded. The Hamas massacre was not only an attack on Israel; it was a turning point for Jews everywhere. What followed was the largest surge in antisemitism in modern history — and that surge has not slowed. It has deepened, spread, and been excused.

This is no longer a Jewish problem. It is a moral test for humanity. When Jews are targeted with impunity, every democratic value is endangered. Silence is complicity — and silence is exactly what hatred feeds on.

Every person must decide: turn away, or take a stand. Because the fight against antisemitism is the fight for truth, freedom, and human dignity itself. On this anniversary, we call on all people of conscience to confront lies, reject Jew-hatred, and ensure that ‘Never Again’ is not just a slogan — but a promise kept.”

For a full breakdown of the data, visit the full report here.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is a global coalition uniting more than 950 partner organizations and hundreds of thousands of individuals across diverse backgrounds to fight antisemitism in all its forms. By mobilizing communities, advancing innovative tools, and working with governments and civil society, CAM drives collaborative action to protect and nurture Jewish life and uphold democratic values worldwide.