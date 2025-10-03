Manchester Synagogue Attack Leaves Two Dead on Yom Kippur as Anti-Israel Protests Continue

A brutal terrorist attack at a Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur services left two Jewish worshippers dead and three others seriously injured, marking yet another assault on the Jewish community during a sacred holiday and raising urgent questions about the link between rising anti-Israel sentiment and violent antisemitism in Britain.

The attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall occurred at 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, as hundreds of congregants observed Yom Kippur — the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, known as the Day of Atonement. The timing was chillingly deliberate, echoing the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that also targeted Jews during a religious holiday, Simchat Torah, killing over 1,200 people.

Jihad al-Shamie, a 35-year-old Syrian-born British citizen, drove a vehicle toward worshippers before exiting with a knife and stabbing those nearby. The attacker, wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest, killed Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both from Crumpsall, before being shot dead by armed police. Three others remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

“The second he got out of the car, he started stabbing anyone near him,” neighbor Chava Lewin told British media.

Rabbi Daniel Walker was hailed as a hero for locking congregants inside the building and preventing the attacker from entering, potentially saving dozens of lives. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who cut short a European visit to chair an emergency COBRA meeting, called the swift actions of security staff and worshippers essential in preventing “an even greater tragedy.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, “as I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 2, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued a scathing rebuke of British authorities, stating that “blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain, and on its campuses.”

“The authorities in Britain have failed to take the necessary action to curb this toxic wave of antisemitism and have effectively allowed it to persist,” Sa’ar added. “We expect more than words from the Starmer Government. We expect and demand a change of course, effective action, and enforcement.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) issued a stark warning following the deadly ramming and stabbing attack that took place at a synagogue in Manchester, England. Two people were murdered in the attack outside an Orthodox synagogue on the morning of Yom Kippur on Thursday.

“The writing was sadly on the wall, when Britain’s Prime Minister chose to ‘reward’ terror by recognizing a Palestinian state, on the back of the October 7th massacre and despite dozens of hostages still held in captivity. It was only a matter of time before murderous terror would strike Jews on British soil,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Hamas excitedly celebrated Britain’s recognition and this has provided the momentum which led to this murderous attack today.”

“We are in a state of emergency. The diplomatic attacks on Israel persist despite it having accepted the ceasefire deal, with barely any pressure on the terrorists of Hamas, buoyed by the massive reward for their obstinacy. Jewish communities across the globe are under daily attack and constant threat as a result. We call on world leaders and law enforcement authorities to take a firm stand and deploy every available measure to combat this dangerous rise in antisemitism.”

The timing of the attack — targeting Jews on Yom Kippur — mirrors the calculated cruelty of the October 7 Hamas massacre, which struck on Simchat Torah. Jewish leaders note this pattern of selecting sacred days demonstrates the perpetrators’ intent not merely to kill, but to terrorize and demoralize an entire community at their most spiritually vulnerable moments.

The Manchester attack has intensified debate over the increasingly blurred line between criticism of Israel and outright antisemitism. While Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged protest organizers to postpone demonstrations out of respect for the grieving Jewish community, many refused.

“Imagine that is you who had has had a family member murdered on the holiest day of your faith,” Mahmood pleaded. “We can get back to your protest later. Just because you have the freedom to protest doesn’t mean you have to use it.”

The attack occurred the same day that Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to breach the Gaza blockade, detaining climate activist Greta Thunberg among hundreds of participants. Pro-Palestinian protests proceeded in Westminster, Manchester, and Leeds just hours after the synagogue massacre, with some demonstrators showing shocking indifference to the Jewish victims.

When interviewed by The Telegraph at a Manchester city center protest for the intercepted flotilla, one marcher stated callously: “I don’t give a fuck about the Jewish community right now. I thought about it and I’m sorry about what happened, but the whole story and why we’re here is because of what happened yesterday.”

The Manchester attack did not occur in a vacuum. Britain has experienced an alarming surge in antisemitic incidents, with the Community Security Trust recording 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the first six months of 2025 alone — the second-highest total ever reported in a January-to-June period, representing an 11% increase over previous records. This wave has been fueled by ongoing reactions to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Despite police requests, organizers of a Saturday protest in London’s Trafalgar Square in support of Palestine Action — a group banned by the government as a terrorist organization — announced the demonstration would proceed as planned. The group Defend Our Juries dismissed concerns, stating in a letter to Scotland Yard that “the protection of our democracy and the prevention of countless deaths are critical issues.”

The Metropolitan Police noted the painful irony: “Yet at a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation.”

Approximately 40 people were arrested at Thursday’s protests, including some for assaulting police officers.

Jewish communities across Britain have reported increased vandalism at synagogues and antisemitic harassment online and in person since the outbreak of the Gaza war. The Community Security Trust issued warnings for Jewish people to “be vigilant and follow the strict security measures that are in place at communal buildings, events and areas,” including locking all doors, conducting security sweeps, and avoiding congregating outside.

Critics argue that the relentless anti-Israel activism — including support for groups designated as terrorist organizations — has created an environment where violence against Jews is increasingly normalized. The willingness of activists to proceed with mass protests supporting designated terror groups mere hours after a synagogue massacre, and on the very weekend when Jews are still observing the aftermath of an attack on their holiest day, has been characterized by many as demonstrating callous disregard for Jewish lives and safety.

“Mass rallies against Israel in Britain have frequently generated antisemitism,” noted one analysis of the phenomenon, as rhetoric that begins with political criticism increasingly crosses into religious hatred and violence.

As Britain grapples with this latest attack, Jewish communities are left questioning whether authorities will finally take decisive action to address what many see as a rising tide of antisemitic violence emboldened by anti-Israel activism that too often veers into support for terrorism and hatred of Jews.

Prime Minister Starmer announced additional police assets would be deployed to synagogues nationwide, while King Charles expressed being “deeply shocked and saddened” by the “horrific attack” on “such a significant day for the Jewish community.”