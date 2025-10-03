Israel, Fear Hashem, Not Man, and Reclaim Your Divine Mandate

In 2005, Israel made a wrenching decision. It unilaterally withdrew from Gaza, evacuating 8,000 Jewish residents and dismantling vibrant communities. This was not a move forced by foreign leaders, such as Donald Trump. It was Israel’s choice, driven by a hope for peace but also by fear of global condemnation. Today, as rockets rain from Gaza and Samaria faces relentless threats, many wrongly blame Trump for a peace deal that supposedly “gave away” Gaza, a territory Israel relinquished nearly two decades ago. This misplaced anger obscures a deeper issue. Israel’s hesitation to act boldly stems from fearing man rather than trusting Hashem.

The Torah is unequivocal. At Sinai, the Almighty entrusted the Land of Israel to His people as a sacred inheritance. From the Red Sea to the covenant at Sinai, the Jewish people received a divine mandate, not a temporary lease. Gaza, Samaria, Judea, these are not bargaining chips to be traded for fleeting approval from nations or leaders unbound by Israel’s covenant with Hashem. Yet, too often, Israel has yielded to external pressures, retreating from its God-given land and compromising its security.

Israel’s 2005 Gaza disengagement uprooted thriving settlements and handed the territory to the Palestinians, hoping for peace. Instead, Gaza became a terrorist stronghold, with Hamas launching rockets, digging tunnels, and waging war. Samaria faces similar hostility, with communities under constant threat from those committed to Israel’s destruction. Demolishing a single terrorist’s home is a weak response when entire communities are targeted for annihilation. Where is the zeal of Phinehas, who took up his spear to defend Israel’s honor and covenant with Hashem (Numbers 25:7-8)? Where is the resolve to trust divine promise over human opinion?

This is not about Donald Trump! He did not cross the Red Sea, stand at Sinai, or receive the mitzvot. His peace deals, like those of other leaders, reflect political calculations, not divine commandments. Blaming him for “giving away” Gaza ignores Israel’s own decision in 2005. The real challenge is Israel’s fear of man, whether from the United Nations, global media, or world powers, over its fear of Hashem. The Almighty did not grant this land for it to be surrendered or for His people to shrink before threats.

Israel must reclaim its divine mandate. Fear Hashem, not the world’s scorn. Gaza and Samaria are the heart of the Promised Land. When enemies attack from these regions, Israel must respond with the strength of Phinehas, not the timidity of appeasement. If Gaza is a terror hub, take it militarily, as scripture permits in defense of the covenant (Deuteronomy 20:10-18). If Samaria is threatened, protect it with unwavering resolve. Beyond defense, Israel must fulfill its sacred calling. Build the Third Temple, restoring the spiritual center of the nation. Sit the Sanhedrin, reestablishing wise and righteous governance. Sight the moon to sanctify time as in ancient days. Restore justice and righteousness, aligning the nation with Hashem’s Torah.

To my Israeli and Christian brothers and sisters, this is a call to action. For Christians, stand with Israel, recognizing its divine mission. For Israelis, trust Hashem’s promise over fleeting diplomatic gains. The world may protest, but the Almighty’s covenant endures. Stop crying, take up Phinehas’ spear, and let Israel be Israel, unapologetically rebuilding its sacred destiny in righteousness and faith.