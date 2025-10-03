Pezeshkian’s UN Speech: A Hypocrisy that Insults Iranians and Fools the World

Watching Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian address the United Nations General Assembly was not only nauseating but also infuriating for millions of Iranians. To hear a man with the blood of countless citizens on his hands lecture the world about human rights, equality, and the rights of Gaza’s children is nothing short of grotesque hypocrisy.

If the UN were to replace its teleprompters with lie detectors when Iranian envoys speak, the results would shock the world. These representatives of the Islamic Republic do not come to promote peace or truth—they come to distort reality, present themselves as victims, and whitewash their crimes to fool the world.

Pezeshkian began his speech with slogans about equity and justice. Yet under his rule as a puppet of the ayatollahs, there is no trace of equality in Iran. Women, in particular, remain second-class citizens. They are beaten and arrested for defying the compulsory hijab laws, as in the tragic case of Mahsa Amini, killed at the hands of Iran’s so-called “morality police.” Women are denied basic rights: their testimony in court is worth half that of a man, they cannot travel without the permission of a male guardian, and they are barred from activities as simple as cycling, singing, or dancing in public. Divorce laws strip them of custody rights over their children. This misogynistic system is deeply entrenched in the Islamic Republic’s laws.

In his UN speech, Pezeshkian even dared to quote Jesus: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” But Christians in Iran face relentless persecution. Many have been arrested, imprisoned, or even executed for their faith. I know from personal experience. In 2009 I was arrested and sentenced to death for my faith in Jesus. Throughout my imprisonment, interrogators threatened me with torture, death, and threatened my family unless I would deny my faith in Jesus.

Today, hundreds of Christians languish in Iranian prisons solely because of their beliefs. Any Iranian who comes to faith as a Christian faces the death penalty for the “crime” that the Islamic regime calls apostacy. A friend was recently executed. And Christians are persecuted and denied any religious freedom.

For Pezeshkian to reference Jesus at all is a mockery of Biblical proportions.

Pezeshkian blamed Israel for the loss of life in Gaza, yet conveniently ignored the Islamic Republic’s own atrocities, much less their funding of Hamas and Islamic Jihad which are the ones actually responsible for all the death and suffering in Gaza. In the 1980s, the regime executed 30,000 political prisoners in one of the most shocking mass killings of the century. During nationwide protests, the brutality continues: in November 2019, security forces gunned down 1,500 people in just three days. Countless children such as Kian Pirfalak, Nika Shakarami, Mahsa Amini, and Sarina Esmailzadeh are among the innocent lives claimed by this regime.

At the UN, Pezeshkian displayed pictures of dead children in Gaza, accusing Israel of barbarity. Yet Iranians know that their own rulers are the true butchers of children—executing minors, silencing dissent, and spreading terror at home. They also know that the death and suffering in Gaza is not only the result of Hamas, and funded by the Islamic Republic with funds stolen from them, average Iranians.

Pezeshkian accused others of depriving Gazans of food, water, and medicine, while millions of Iranians themselves go hungry. Despite Iran’s vast natural resources, ordinary citizens endure daily power outages, dry water taps, and soaring poverty. Videos circulating on social media show households receiving mud instead of water through their pipes. Farmers face crippling drought as lakes like Urmia and rivers like Zayandeh Rood dry up due to decades of mismanagement. Meanwhile, billions are spent funding foreign wars and terrorist proxies. Any value the rial once had has now crashed.

In his interview with Fox News, Pezeshkian denied Iran’s involvement in Middle Eastern terrorism. Yet the evidence is overwhelming: the regime has trained, armed, and funded Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias for decades. It supplies drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine. Most damningly, Tehran’s fingerprints were all over the October 7th massacre in Israel, where innocent civilians—including women and babies—were slaughtered.

The regime openly admits its goal: the annihilation of Israel. This ideology is rooted in its extremist theology, which portrays the destruction of Jews as a prerequisite for the return of the so-called Islamic messiah, the Mahdi.

Contrary to Pezeshkian’s claims, Iranians do not rally behind the regime in its crusade against Israel. On the contrary, many celebrated when Israel struck military bases and nuclear facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Millions of Iranians view Israel and the West not as enemies, but as allies in the fight against their real oppressors and common enemy: the clerical dictatorship in Tehran.

For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic has terrorized its own people, destabilized the region, and deceived the international community. Its leaders pose as defenders of justice while committing atrocities at home and abroad. When Pezeshkian holds up pictures of Gaza’s children, the world should remember the thousands of Iranian children whose lives were stolen by the same regime.

The Iranian people reject this tyranny. They long for freedom, justice, and peace—not the lies and oppression of men who masquerade as statesmen while behaving like criminals. It is time for the international community to stop being fooled, stop giving the Islamic Republic any platform to spread its extremist ideology and propaganda, and instead hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), public speaker, and columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.