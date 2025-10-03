Hands-On Leadership: Why the Next Generation Needs Israel

Before I moved to Israel, I spent a decade teaching preschool. I hold a Master’s degree in education and, over the years, have worked with hundreds of children. Out of all the theories and training I absorbed, one lesson stood above the rest: the unmatched power of hands-on exploration.

Educators have plenty of jargon for it, but the principle is simple. The best way to teach is to let students do. We all know the adage: ‘Give a man a fish and he eats for a day; teach him to fish and he eats for a lifetime.’ The same holds in the classroom. Children don’t just learn by hearing; they learn by touching, experimenting, and experiencing. Modeling and practice embed lessons far deeper than words alone ever can.

That same truth applies when we consider educating the next generation of leaders. Words and lectures have their place, but when young people experience Israel with their own eyes, walk its land, and meet its people, something transformative happens. It is no longer abstract; it is personal.

In my role at Israel365, I often meet visitors who come to see the land of the Bible. Inevitably, the conversation turns to the future: What will be the fate of this generation? Many express concern that while young people have strong voices, they are growing farther from Israel, farther from the Hebrew Bible, farther from the roots that ground faith and values.

That concern is precisely why the Keep God’s Land® Young Leader Fellowship was created. The program does not just talk about Israel; it immerses participants in Israel. Fellows serve, pray, train, and study alongside Israelis. They visit frontline communities, meet with soldiers, hear the stories of bereaved families, and celebrate Shabbat with families in Judea and Samaria. They gain not only knowledge but conviction, the kind that only comes from being present.

Participants come away changed. Past fellows describe it as “seeing real life prophecies in action,” or as meeting “superheroes” in the form of ordinary Israelis building extraordinary lives in Israel’s biblical heartland. The impact is not just emotional, it is practical. These young leaders return to America equipped to advocate for Israel with credibility and passion. They go on to host events, build communities, and strengthen ties between Christians and Jews.

The stakes could not be higher. In the wake of rising antisemitism and the trauma of October 7, Israel’s future depends not only on its people but on the next generation of leaders abroad who will not be silent. Isaiah’s words echo today: “I have set guardians upon the walls of Jerusalem all day and all night. They shall not remain silent” (Isaiah 62:6). The Keep God’s Land® Fellowship ensures there will be such guardians, young men and women ready to speak truth and stand firm.

Hands-on education works. I saw it in my classroom, where children were learning to explore the world. Today I see it in young leaders discovering Israel not from a distance but on the ground. The difference is profound. And it is precisely what is needed if we want the future of Christian Zionism, and the bond between Christians and Jews, to remain strong.