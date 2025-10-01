‘Pray—and Act’: Israel365 hosts Jewish-Christian Prayer Call for Trump–Netanyahu Gaza plan

As the White House rolled out a 20-point Gaza proposal on Monday, a Sunday-night prayer call organized by Israel365 rallied nearly 1,000 Jews and Christians to intercede—and to mobilize.

The timing couldn’t have been sharper. Hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with Donald Trump to hash out the White House’s 20-point Gaza proposal, nearly a thousand Jews and Christians dialed into an “emergency prayer call” hosted by Israel365.

The mood was anything but casual. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, executive director of Israel365 Action, set the tone with a reading from Proverbs 21:1—“the heart of a king is in the hand of the Lord.” He reminded listeners that whatever was decided in Washington could ripple through history. “We’re praying into this critical meeting,” he said, “so that these decisions move the redemptive story further along.”

Faith Meets Politics

The call was not only about prayer; it was about shaping policy. Organizers urged participants to see themselves as advocates, not spectators. Between heartfelt petitions, speakers pressed for action—phone calls, letters, political pressure.

Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council invoked Genesis 12, praying that “this land would not be divided.” Broadcaster Eric Stakelbeck, never shy with metaphors, cast Trump and Netanyahu as “a pair of Churchills in a sea of Chamberlains.” Michele Bachmann warned against dividing Israel’s land, citing Joel and Zechariah, while Bishop Robert Stearns insisted that to stand with Israel was not to stand against Arabs: “Peace never comes through deception or violence.”

Not all the voices came from pulpits or think tanks. Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council—and father of a soldier fighting in Gaza—called in from New York. His plea was simple: pray for the troops to come home alive. Yossi Dagan, dialing in from Samaria, compared Jews and Christians to “the same army, different forces,” urging both to push leaders not to miss “this historical opportunity to bring sovereignty to the Bible heartland.”

A Warning and a Charge

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, who founded Israel365, explained why his group pivoted from education to advocacy after October 7: “Education is not enough. The best way to fight for Judea and Samaria is Jews and Christians advocating together.”

Wolicki closed the loop by quoting Exodus. “When the people of Israel stood at the Red Sea, God said, ‘Why are you crying out to Me? Tell the people to go forward.’” The message: prayer is vital, but it must be matched with pressure.

Participants were directed to a downloadable script and letter addressed to the White House. The instructions were blunt: Don’t let this call be only about prayer—we must also act.

This call was organized and hosted by Israel365 Action. To support their advocacy and on-the-ground efforts, please donate here.