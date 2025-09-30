Charlie Kirk’s Final Letter Revealed: A Testament of Faith and Friendship with Israel

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination on September 10, 2025, a chorus of voices has sought to distort his legacy and obscure the truth about his unwavering support for Israel. Yet no amount of conspiracy theories or revisionist history can erase the powerful testimony of Kirk’s own words—particularly his recently released final letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, written just months before his death.

This seven-page letter, dated May 2, 2025, serves as a lasting testament to Kirk’s profound love for Israel and his unwavering commitment to defending the Jewish state. Charlie Kirk’s support for Israel wasn’t political calculation or external pressure—it flowed from his Christian faith. In his letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Kirk made this abundantly clear: “One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization.”

The May 2 letter to Netanyahu demonstrated not just Kirk’s support for Israel, but also displayed depth of knowledge and strategic thinking about the challenges facing the Jewish state. Kirk and his team had spent months analyzing the disturbing rise of anti-Israel sentiment among Generation Z, and he felt compelled to share his findings with Israel’s leader.

“My team and I have spent months analyzing these trends and debating ideas that could help you and your country push back against these disturbing developments,” Kirk wrote. “Anti-Israel sentiment can undermine American support for Israel.”

The following is Charlie Kirk's letter to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu



Kirk expresses his love for Israel and repeatedly offers pointers for how they can win the information war so they do not lose support



It is not at all what anti-Semites claimed it was



Kirk shared alarming data from a Harvard Harris poll showing that 48% of Americans aged 18-24 supported Hamas over Israel. Kirk witnessed this firsthand during his college campus tours with Turning Point USA. He explained to Netanyahu that this statistic was “an accurate reflection of the rhetoric and questions” he faced on campuses. He was regularly confronted with hostile claims and bizarre questions, including: “Israel is an apartheid state,” “Why does Israel conduct ethnic cleansing?” “Why is America subsidizing Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people?” “Is American aid helping to subsidize Israel’s free health care?” “Israel and the Jews are running U.S. foreign policy,” “Israel and Jews are responsible for 9/11,” “Defending Israel is not in our U.S. national interest,” and “Why is Israel trying to drag us into a war in the Middle East?”

“I’m accused of being a paid apologist for Israel when I defend her; however, if I don’t defend Israel strongly enough, I’m accused of being anti-semitic,” Kirk explained to Netanyahu. “But I’m trying to convey to you that Israel is losing support even in conservative circles. This should be a 5-alarm fire.”

As Kirk explained: “The purpose of this letter is to lay out our concerns and outline potential remedies. Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people.” He added, “I think it’s important to be brutally honest with those you love. In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a ‘communications intervention.'”

A large banner showing U.S. President Donald Trump embracing Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated, hangs on a building near the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. The banner was placed overlooking one of Israel’s busiest roads as a tribute to the slain activist, September 12, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Kirk’s letter wasn’t just a warning—it was a detailed strategic blueprint for how Israel could win the information war among young Americans. His seven recommendations included:

Building rapid response teams on social media platforms, similar to President Trump’s White House Rapid Response 47 team.

Cultivating pro-Israel experts to fact-check misinformation in real time

Creating an “Israel Truth Network” as a clearinghouse of reliable information

Sending the released October 7 hostages on speaking tours across America, which Kirk believed would “be very effective messaging.” He wrote: “Also, these hostages and all your spokespersons should be arguing it’s Hamas that is committing genocide on their own people by using civilians as human shields and storing weapons in schools, hospitals etc. That information drips out in the regular media but is almost nonexistent on social media.”

Producing man-on-the-street interviews with regular Israelis from all walks of life. Kirk urged: “Interview Jews, Israeli Arabs, Druze, orthodox, secular etc. Ask Israelis what do they wish the world knew about Israel. Ask them to respond to examples of misinformation on social media. This could be an entire social media PR campaign called, ‘Dude, you got us wrong!’ Interview Israelis from all walks of life.” He wanted these interviews to show how “Israel is a pluralistic society, a free country with elected leaders unlike all of the surrounding authoritarian Arab nations.”

Modernizing Israel’s communications approach with young people in their 20s and 30s who “grew up with cell phones and social media—not pay phones and TV news”

Cultivating young Israeli voices as “first-person” defenders of their country

Kirk emphasized the critical need for “third-person voices” to defend Israel. While acknowledging Netanyahu as an “eloquent defender” for Israel, Kirk stressed that Israel needed to establish networks of surrogates, particularly young people. “The majority of staff in these efforts should be in their 20s and 30s,” Kirk wrote. “The older generation alone is not going to win the information war on social media. You need to fill the ranks with young people who grew up with cell phones and social media.”

Kirk also criticized Israel’s outdated presentation style. Referring to IDF spokesmen, he wrote: “I’ve seen your IDF spokesman defend Israel standing at a dimly lit podium. This looks like a scene out of the 1970’s—like some old Walter Cronkite clips of the TV news. You need to tear down your old ways of communicating and start over from scratch.”

Kirk urged Netanyahu to address conservative concerns about regional entanglement, advising him to “do a better job” explaining Iran’s nuclear threat, since “many conservatives who support Israel” worried that “America could become entangled in a quagmire in Iran.”

“The greatest trip I ever took was to Israel and the second greatest trip I ever took was to Israel.”

“When you don’t push back, anti-Semitism and anti-Israel propaganda fill the void,” Kirk warned. He shared that “a pro-Israel friend recently asked me, ‘Do Israelis even care how the world perceives their country?'”

Kirk’s final words in the letter captured both his urgency and his love: “In my opinion, you are losing the information war, which will eventually translate into less political and military support from America. The Holy Land is so important to my life, and it pains me to see support for Israel slip away.”

Kirk’s detractors have maliciously suggested his support of Israel was the result of blackmail and pressure from Israel. Candace Owens claimed that Kirk was pressured by hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who she claimed threatened Kirk during a high-stakes “intervention” in the Hamptons weeks before the murder. Ackman categorically denied the claim.

On Monday, Owens tweeted that she has sources confirming that the man arrested for Kirk’s murder was framed, and he was not the person who shot and killed Kirk.

At Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson referred to a murderous plot of people eating hummus in Jerusalem in his speech. Carlson said that Kirk’s Christian evangelism reminded him of the story of Jesus arriving in Jerusalem to denounce people in power.

“He starts doing the worst thing that you can do, which is telling the truth about people, and they hate it, and they just go bonkers. They hate it, and they become obsessed with making him stop,” Carlson said in a TPUSA YouTube video. “And I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about what to do about this guy telling the truth about us. We must make him stop talking. And there’s always one guy with the bright idea, and I could just hear him say, “I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we just kill him? That’ll shut him up.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned Carlson’s comment as antisemitic.

“Carlson’s description of leaders in ancient Jerusalem plotting to kill Jesus, paired with his belief that unnamed ‘people in charge’ decided Kirk had to die because his Christian mission interfered with their agenda, echoed the antisemitic deicide charge,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement on social media.

“Carlson’s remarks dangerously reinforced the belief that Jews killed Jesus and that Jews have been a malevolent force throughout history. This antisemitic myth has led to expulsions and murders of Jews for centuries. Even today, too many people still believe this,” the group added.

In another statement, Carlson said Kirk “was appalled by what was happening in Gaza” and “was above all resentful that he believed Netanyahu was using the United States to prosecute his wars for the benefit of his country.”.

Prime Minister Netanyahu personally refuted these conspiracy theories in a powerful video statement released on September 18, just eight days after Kirk’s murder. Netanyahu called the claims “insane,” “false,” and “outrageous,” describing Kirk as “a giant, a once-in-a-century talent.”

The Prime Minister revealed Kirk’s May letter as proof of the activist’s genuine devotion to Israel. “Charlie loved Israel, he loved the Jewish people, he told me so in a letter that he sent me just a few months ago,” Netanyahu said, visibly moved by the loss of his friend.

Indeed, Netanyahu had spoken with Kirk by phone just two weeks before his death and extended a personal invitation for him to visit Israel—a testament to the warm relationship between the two men. Tragically, that visit would never happen.

Bill Ackman, the Pershing Square Capital Management boss and prominent pro-Israel voice, published private text messages that directly contradicted claims Kirk was being blackmailed or pressured. These messages demonstrated Kirk’s consistent and voluntary support for Israel.

Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, actively worked to debunk the anti-Israel conspiracy theories being spread about his late boss. Those who actually worked with Kirk daily knew the truth of his convictions.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz also disputed the false narrative, defending Kirk’s actual record of standing with Israel.

As the Jewish News Syndicate reported, “extremists on the internet were floating conspiracy theories about Israel being behind Kirk’s murder,” while “the even more extreme Jew-hater Candace Owens has been spreading claims that prominent Jews were seeking to ‘blackmail’ the activist over his alleged anti-Israel tendencies.”

Publications like Mondoweiss attempted to use his death to argue that “Israel is as polarizing on the right as it is on the left,” hoping to manufacture division among conservatives.

But his legacy endures. Prime Minister Netanyahu called Kirk “a lion-hearted friend of Israel” who “fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization.”

“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom,” Netanyahu wrote. He described Kirk as someone who “defended freedom, defended America, defended our common Judeo-Christian civilization.”