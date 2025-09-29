Christian Concerns About Tucker Carlson’s Antisemitic Tropes

The recent memorial for Charlie Kirk has been described as one of the most powerful and uplifting spiritual events this century, paying proper tribute to a giant of a man cut down in the prime of his life. There were and are many reasons to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy, which we pray will continue to inspire generations.

One thing that raised eyebrows and has made waves was remarks by Tucker Carlson (you can view HERE), seen by many as fomenting antisemitic tropes. Many have raised their concern and voices, citing this as one of a pattern of such tropes that he has employed. Many nod in agreement.

Some, however, are scratching their heads and do not understand why this one segment is or can be perceived as antisemitic, and are challenging those who have raised the issue. For some in this category, there’s a genuine lack of understanding. For others, there are pointed accusations at the Jewish community. Charitably, some will say Jews have an overdeveloped radar for hatred of Jews. Less charitable, there are harsh words, delegitimizing any claims of antisemitism as being about Jews “always playing the antisemitism card.”

Over my career, I have been careful not to call out everything and anything as a trigger for blaming or reciprocally accusing others of being antisemites. I have similarly called out many who do so. While there are an endless number of stereotypes and antisemitic tropes that are indeed antisemitic, that does not make everyone an antisemite. I could cite many examples. My friend at a major Christian ministry, who once asked incredulously how I can be Jewish if I don’t have “a Jewish nose.” He didn’t love me or the Jewish people any less, but had been raised on stereotypes that allowed such thinking.

Another time, I read about two Kentucky state legislators who had been caught on a hot mic using the phrase “Jew me down.” The usual organizations and leaders who have taken it on themselves to combat antisemitism came down hard on them, calling them and their remarks antisemitic. I noticed the fine print, a contrite apology from both, not aware that this phrase is antisemitic or the stereotypes that it feeds. Yes, it’s hard for many Jews to hear such a phrase and not see hatred all over it, or to see how anyone would not see that as well.

I wrote to them, saying that I suspect they’d rather than I never had heard of them but that I recognized the sincerity in their apology, and I wanted to meet them, that from something bad a greater good could come. They hosted me warmly in the Kentucky state capital. A bridge built, not burned down.

I don’t believe that every use of an antisemitic trope makes one an antisemite, but the tropes are still no less antisemitic. I also don’t believe that reflexively calling someone an antisemite is necessarily accurate or helpful.

But in the case of Tucker Carlson, his recent remarks are not an isolated incident. I don’t follow him or particularly care what he thinks, but my friends and social circles and the algorithms attached to these tend to put him on my radar more than I’d care. As a result, I (and many others) see a trend by Tucker making comments that are antisemitic, hosting those who are openly antisemitic, and lobbing softball questions at them without challenging a single accusation or lie.

Cover of Jew Jokes, (Cleveland: Arthur Westbrook Company) 1908 Via Wikipedia

No less significant than this dangerous trend is that when confronted on this, he reflexively denies it but expresses not a word of contrition. I know that if anyone were to accuse me of racism, I’d be upset and listen to try to understand why. I’d do everything possible to repent from that if in any way it was true that I was part of, or even insensitive to, such things.

When raising the issue, I have also encountered accusations that the only time Tucker and other conservatives are called out is regarding antisemitism, but not racism or other issues that, in fairness, should be and are no less significant. But, I argue, as much as these things are not on my radar, the lack of my (or others) calling out racism does not mitigate the issue of rising antisemitism. We agreed to agree, and built another bridge.

It’s appropriate and important to ask hard questions and have dialogue about them in general. But this is especially the case in the spirit of Charlie Kirk’s own brave and unyielding model to dialogue about anything, with anyone, at any time. It’s not unusual to see this and other related topics headlining conversations in the Jewish community, where it’s often hard for some to understand how everyone doesn’t understand and see things as we do. Thousands of years of hatred and discrimination against us make it a sensitive topic. Yet, it’s also legitimate for Christians and other non-Jews not to be aware of or understand Jewish sensitivities. For that reason, I am hosting a dialogue with a panel of Christian leaders who saw Tucker’s comments as overtly antisemitic. It’s an important conversation, not meant to be a crucifixion.

If indeed Tucker’s (and others’) comments are antisemitic, let’s understand why and how to overcome these. If not, and we agree to disagree, we can also do so in the context of civility with the intent to create understanding, not widen rifts.

Join the conversation, Tuesday, September 30, at 12:00pm Eastern /9:00am Pacific (US). https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PRh6RRDNT2miKS98Ze1qkA