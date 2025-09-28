Trump Administration’s 21-Point Plan Revealed: Pressure on Israel, Concessions for Hamas

The full contents of a U.S.-backed 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza have been revealed in The Washington Post, offering the most detailed look yet at the Trump administration’s effort to secure a ceasefire, arrange post-war governance, and push forward reconstruction. The proposal, which includes sweeping concessions to Hamas and even a pathway toward Palestinian statehood, has not been accepted by either Jerusalem or the terror group.

According to the report, the plan envisions an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza, the release of all living hostages and the remains of those murdered by Hamas, followed by the freeing of thousands of Palestinian terrorists — including hundreds serving life sentences for murdering Jews. In addition, the plan foresees amnesty and safe passage for Hamas members who agree to disarm, with Gaza temporarily administered by an international Arab security force before being handed over to a reformed Palestinian Authority.

Among the most controversial clauses, the document includes a U.S. guarantee that Israel will not extend sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, as well as the creation of a “credible pathway” to a Palestinian state once “Palestinian reforms” are complete. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the UN General Assembly last week, rejected such notions outright:

“Giving the Palestinians a state one mile from Jerusalem after October 7th is like giving Al-Qaeda a state one mile from New York City after September 11th. This is sheer madness. It’s insane, and we won’t do it… Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats.”

The plan also demands Israel refrain from targeting Qatar, which has acted as Hamas’s patron and host for its leadership, and calls for the mass inflow of international aid to Gaza under UN supervision. Hamas, for its part, has not yet officially received the proposal, though Arab media report that regional states have been briefed.

While the proposal contains several points long demanded by Israel — such as the complete disarmament of Hamas, the destruction of its offensive weaponry, and the end of tunnel-building — these are conditioned on international forces and future Palestinian commitments, leaving Israeli security heavily dependent on outside actors.

The 21 points are as follows:

Gaza will be a de-radicalized, terror-free zone that does not threaten its neighbors.



Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people.



If Israel and Hamas agree, the war will immediately end, with the IDF halting operations and gradually withdrawing.



Within 48 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all living hostages and the bodies of deceased hostages will be returned.



Once hostages are returned, Israel will release several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences, over 1,000 Gazans arrested since October 7, and the bodies of several hundred Palestinians.



Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty; those who wish to leave will be granted safe passage abroad.



Aid will surge into Gaza at rates matching the January 2025 hostage deal benchmarks (600 trucks/day), with a focus on infrastructure rehabilitation and rubble removal.



Aid will be distributed by the UN, the Red Crescent, and other international organizations, without interference from either side.



Gaza will be administered by a temporary transitional government of Palestinian technocrats, supervised by an international body led by the U.S., Arab, and European partners, until the Palestinian Authority completes reforms.



An economic plan will be developed to rebuild Gaza, involving experts and strategic investment.



An economic zone will be established with reduced tariffs and negotiated access rates.



Gazans will be encouraged to remain in Gaza, but those who leave may return voluntarily.



Hamas will have no role in governance; all offensive military infrastructure, including tunnels, will be destroyed; new leaders will commit to coexistence.



Regional partners will provide security guarantees to ensure compliance and prevent Gaza from threatening Israel or its people.



A temporary international stabilization force will deploy in Gaza to oversee security and train a Palestinian police force.



Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza; the IDF will gradually transfer control to stabilization forces as security is established.



If Hamas delays or rejects the deal, the plan will proceed in terror-free zones under IDF control, which will then be transferred to the stabilization force.



Israel will refrain from future strikes on Qatar, acknowledging its role as mediator.



A process of de-radicalization will be launched, including interfaith dialogue to change mindsets in Gaza and Israel.



Once Gaza’s redevelopment advances and the PA reform program is completed, conditions may allow a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood.



The U.S. will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence.



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said the plan is meant to “address Israeli concerns” while offering Palestinians “a path forward.” But for many in Israel, the scheme raises deep concerns. It would see thousands of convicted terrorists released, empower the discredited Palestinian Authority, and risk reviving the failed “land for peace” model of Oslo, which brought waves of suicide bombings and rocket fire instead of coexistence.

The proposal’s vision of Palestinian statehood in Judea and Samaria is especially problematic for Israelis across the political spectrum. Experience has shown that every territory ceded to Palestinian control has been used as a base for terrorism, from Gaza after Israel’s 2005 withdrawal to the PLO’s terror war launched after Oslo. With Hamas openly committed to Israel’s destruction and the PA still glorifying terrorists, many Israelis fear the plan could reward violence rather than secure peace.

President Donald Trump, however, struck an optimistic tone, saying via Truth Social:

“Everyone is excited to put this period of Death and Darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!”

Netanyahu is set to meet Trump at the White House on Monday, with the plan expected to dominate discussions. Whether Israel can accept a deal that trades hostages for thousands of terrorists, ties its hands in Judea and Samaria, and opens the door to a terror-adjacent Palestinian state remains highly doubtful.

For now, Israel continues to stand by its basic security principle: only a decisive defeat of Hamas and full freedom of action for the IDF can ensure that Gaza — and all of Israel’s borders — remain secure.