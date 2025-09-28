Rabbi Mendel Kessin: “UN Declaring Palestinian State is Gog and Magog”

Rabbi Mendel Kessin is an internationally renowned lecturer and educator who has spoken extensively around the world. He began teaching about the end-of-days implications of current events and politics more than a decade ago. Rabbi Kessin recently released a statement condemning the move in the United Nations in which 157 of the 193 member states, or approximately 81% of all UN members, recognized the sovereignty of a “Palestinian state.”

“They did this on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the day of judgement. This would mean the following,” Rabbi Kessin said. “The United Nations is Gog and Magog.”

The rabbi noted that the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of ‘Gog and Magog’ (גוג ומגוג) is 70.

“The UN represents the world, basically 70 nations, and therefore they must defy Israel, which is, of course, to declare the Palestinian state,” Rabbi Kessin said. “They must do this before the New Year. We are now witnessing the actual defiance of the United Nations in terms of Gog and Magog trying to overthrow Israel, which is incredible, because that is a messianic event.”

The “Gog and Magog” prophecy, from the biblical Book of Ezekiel, describes an alliance of nations that will invade Israel. Indeed, declaring a Palestinian state inside the borders of Israel is effectively an attempt at invasion that wrests the Promised Land from the Jews.

“This had to happen this year, 5785 (תשפ״ה), because it is a Messianic event and it must happen before 5785. This means Moshiach (Messiah) is coming.”

The rabbi noted that 5786 is the exact value of the ten plagues that struck Egypt before the Children of Israel were redeemed. Jewish sources predict that all of the plagues will reappear in the final Redemption but in even more powerful forms. This reload of the Egyptian plagues was prophesied by Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

“The redemption from Egypt is the framework for the final geula (redemption),” Rabbi Kessin said. “It is the release of the ten sefirot of redemption which are now back in the side of holiness.”

The Sefirot are the 10 divine emanations or attributes described in Kabbalah, through which the infinite God reveals itself and creates the world.

“If the UN declares a Palestinian sate, then we are about to enter the Messianic era in the new year, 5786,” Rabbi Kessin said. “This is not a coincidence. It is obviously happening.”