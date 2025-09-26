Record-Breaking Year: Nearly 70,000 Jews Visit Temple Mount in Hebrew Year 5785

The Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site consecrated by King David around 1000 BCE, experienced an unprecedented surge in Jewish visitors during the Hebrew year 5785 (September 2024 – September 2025), marking what activists describe as a “historic awakening” among the Jewish people.

According to Beyadenu, a Jerusalem-based organization dedicated to strengthening Jewish ties to the holy site, 68,429 Jews ascended the Temple Mount during the past Hebrew year—a striking 22% increase from the previous year’s 56,057 visitors. The organization proclaimed this “the highest number recorded since systematic documentation began—and likely the highest since the destruction of the Second Temple” in 70 CE.

The recent Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) celebrations exemplified this dramatic upward trend. Over the two-day holiday this week, 897 Jewish visitors ascended the Temple Mount, nearly doubling the 485 who visited during Rosh Hashanah the previous year.

The statistics reveal more than just increased foot traffic; they reflect what Beyadenu spokesperson Akiva Ariel describes as a profound cultural transformation. “The importance is that there is a change. There is a very great awakening in the people of Israel,” Ariel explained to the Press Service of Israel. “Once, talking about the Temple and the Temple Mount was attributed to supposedly extremist areas. Today, people talk about the Temple and breathe the Temple.”

Dancing with a Chatan (Groom) on the Temple Mount (Video courtesy Ofira HaLevy)

The Hebrew year 5785 also saw:

Approximately 200 couples celebrated weddings and other joyous occasions on the Mount

370 young people, including high school students and pre-military academy participants, participated in Mount activities—nearly double the previous year’s numbers

There were a concerning 460 arrests or detentions of Jewish visitors, with 163 receiving administrative distancing orders

Much of the increased access can be attributed to policy shifts implemented under the leadership of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Following meetings with Temple Mount visitor organizations, Ben-Gvir announced a more permissive approach: “My policy is that singing should be allowed all across the Temple Mount.”

These changes became evident during the recent Rosh Hashanah celebrations, when, for the first time, dancing and singing were permitted across the entire Mount rather than being restricted to designated areas. Organizations representing Temple Mount visitors noted that while “the situation on the Temple Mount is not perfect,” the improvement was “evident, thanks to Minister Ben-Gvir.”

The new framework also changed enforcement practices. As one organization reported, whereas Jews were previously “arrested or detained for quietly reciting prayers,” under the updated guidelines, “anyone bowing in worship is not arrested or detained.”

After Israel unified Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War, then-Defense Minister Moshe Dayan transferred control of Judaism’s holiest site to Jordan. On July 30, 1980, the Israeli Knesset ratified the Basic Law on Jerusalem, officially annexing the pre-1967 eastern parts of the city of Jerusalem. Racist and onerous restrictions were placed on Jews, severely limiting access times and freedom of movement. Jews were prohibited from praying or exhibiting any religious or nationalist symbols. This practice was contested in magistrates’ court where liberty and equality of religion were upheld. But the court ruled that the police could exercise their discretion to restrict these freedoms for security reasons.

The increased Jewish presence has not been without controversy. Five Jews were arrested during Rosh Hashanah for blowing the shofar (ram’s horn), a traditional Jewish practice during the holiday. Akiva Ariel condemned these arrests as a “severe violation of Jewish freedom of worship,” vowing to “continue to act until this discrimination is abolished and equal rights are guaranteed for all worshippers on the Mount.”

The Palestinian Authority has expressed concern about these developments, particularly regarding shofar blowing. The PA’s Jerusalem Governorate issued a statement claiming the Jewish tradition is “no longer a passing religious ritual, but has become one of the most dangerous tools of the occupation to impose its alleged sovereignty.”

Blowing Shofar on Rosh HaShanna on the Temple Mount in an obscured location (Video courtesy Ofira HaLevy)

Beyadenu credits its decade-long effort with transforming public perception of the Temple Mount. According to the organization, their guides have successfully converted the Mount “from a ‘distant’ and threatening place to a place of connection, nationalism and inspiration among the entire Israeli public.”

The surge in visits extends beyond regular days to significant Jewish calendar events. During Tisha B’Av, the national day of mourning commemorating the destruction of both Temples, approximately 4,000 Jews visited the site, including Ben-Gvir himself and Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel’s Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee.

The record-breaking year of 5785 may well represent a turning point in Jewish engagement with the Temple Mount, reflecting broader changes in Israeli society and religious consciousness. Whether this trend continues to grow and how regional stakeholders respond will likely shape the site’s future for years to come.