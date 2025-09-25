Hoard of Gold Coins and Jewelry Discovered During Excavations at Hippos



Archaeologists from the University of Haifa uncovered a Byzantine-era treasure at Hippos (Sussita), containing nearly 100 gold coins and earrings hidden in fear of the Sasanian-Persian conquest

Haifa, Israel (September 25, 2025) – Researchers from University of Haifa uncovered a rare Byzantine hoard during archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Hippos (Sussita), near the Sea of Galilee. The site lies within Hippos (Sussita) National Park, managed by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and under the jurisdiction of the Jordan Valley Regional Council. The discovery includes 97 pure gold coins and dozens of fragments of gold earrings inlaid with pearls, semi-precious stones, and glass.

“This is one of the largest hoards from the Byzantine period discovered on dry land in Israel, and its uniqueness lies in the combination of jewelry and gold coins from the reigns of different emperors. In addition, remnants of fabric were found on some of the coins—a trace of the cloth pouch in which the hoard had been hidden,” said expedition co-director Dr. Michael Eisenberg of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology and the Department of Archaeology at the University of Haifa.

The ancient city of Hippos, overlooking the Sea of Galilee from the east, was an important Christian center and episcopal seat in the Byzantine period, with at least seven active churches. Excavations have been ongoing for the past 26 years, directed by Dr. Eisenberg and Dr. Arleta Kowalewska. A hoard of this scale has never before been discovered in the city. In recent years, researchers uncovered evidence of the Sasanian conquest, including the burned Martyrion of Theodorus church, which has led to speculation that Jews from the Galilee—who joined the Sasanian army in revolt against Byzantine rule—may also have taken part in these events.

The hoard was discovered by chance at the end of July 2025. Edie Lipsman, a metal detector operator with the expedition, noticed a signal near a large stone. When the stone shifted between two walls, the signal intensified, and gold coins began to emerge one after another. “The device went crazy. I couldn’t believe it—gold coins started appearing one after another,” said Lipsman. The researchers delayed announcing the discovery until they confirmed there were no further finds in the area and the initial stage of analysis was complete.

The complete hoard of gold and jewelry. Credit: Dr. Michael Eisenberg, University of Haifa.

As noted, the hoard includes 97 gold coins alongside fine jewelry. Some coins are solidi of full value, while halves (semisses) and thirds (tremisses) were also found. They date from the reign of Emperor Justin I (518–527 CE) to the early reign of Emperor Heraclius (610–613 CE). “Gold is a noble metal, and when you find coins and jewelry nearly 1,400 years old that look new, it is a rare experience,” said Dr. Eisenberg. Dr. Kowalewska added: “The earrings are the greatest surprise for me. The fine craftsmanship, combining semi-precious stones and pearls—I hope modern jewelers will recreate this beauty.”

Among the coins was a particularly rare tremissis, probably minted in Cyprus at the end of 610 by Emperor Heraclius the Elder and his son during their revolt against Emperor Phocas. This is only the second such coin ever discovered in Israel. “This rare find adds an important layer to our understanding of the political and economic history of the period,” explained Dr. Danny Syon, the excavation’s numismatist.

The hoard sheds new light on Hippos at the end of the Byzantine period. In 614 CE, the Sasanian armies invaded Byzantine Palestine. Fearing for their safety, residents of many Christian cities, including Hippos, hid treasures in the hope of retrieving them after the battles. The Hippos hoard remained buried until its discovery in 2025. About 15 years later, the Byzantines reconquered the region, but in 636 it was permanently taken by the Muslim armies. Hippos gradually declined into a small town until it was completely destroyed in the earthquake of 749 CE and finally abandoned.