Starmer’s Palestinian State Recognition Rewards Terror, Not Peace

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer — joined by Canada and Australia — announced their governments would recognize a Palestinian state in a coordinated declaration ahead of the UN General Assembly. The move is being promoted as a step toward peace and support for “moderates” in the Palestinian Authority. In truth, it rewards terror, hands Hamas a political victory for the October 7 massacre, and undermines efforts to bring peace or free hostages.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the decision in the strongest terms: “This declaration not only rewards the October 7 massacre but further destabilizes the region. The PA is part of the problem, not the solution.”

Hamas itself could not have scripted it better. Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad celebrated Britain’s decision, calling it one of the “fruits of October 7.” The message is unmistakable: terrorism works. Starmer and his allies are telling the world that murdering civilians and taking hostages brings political gains.

The history is clear. Israel left Gaza in 2005, hoping to trade land for peace. Within two years Hamas had seized control, turning the Strip into a rocket-launching base and terror hub. Today, Hamas still rules Gaza, holds Israeli hostages, and openly prepares for the next massacre. Extending recognition to a Palestinian state now would repeat the Gaza disaster on a larger scale in Judea and Samaria — where just days ago, the IDF uncovered a Hamas rocket factory in Ramallah, the PA’s own capital. As Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned: “Despite its commitments, the PA is not fighting terrorism and continues its ‘Pay-for-Slay’ policy.”



The decision also places Britain, Canada, and Australia out of step with their closest ally. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told Starmer directly that he does not support recognition, warning it will embolden terrorists rather than moderates. Diaspora Jewish groups across the UK, Canada, France, and Australia issued a joint statement: “Our governments are in effect saying terrorism will be rewarded… This posture borders on recklessness.”

The policy even defies the British public. A Telegraph poll shows nearly 90% of Britons oppose unconditional recognition, and even among Labour voters support is only 11%. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called the decision “a historic error of foreign policy, which will only impede peace.” Nigel Farage went further: “Hamas and a Palestinian state are inseparable.”

London, England, UK – February 15, 2025: Pro-Palestinian March

The takeaway is stark. This recognition blurs the line between Hamas and the PA and tells terrorists everywhere that violence pays. For Israel, it means more rockets and more hostages. For the West, it is an invitation to more terror on its own soil. As the Israel MFA warned, this move “rewards the October 7 massacre” — and ensures that October 7 will not be the last.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.