Ancient Coin Hoard Reveals Last Chapter of Jewish Resistance in Roman Judea and Samaria

In a remarkable archaeological discovery that connects directly to the tumultuous final chapters of Jewish resistance under Roman rule, researchers uncovered a rare hoard of 22 bronze coins dating back over 1,600 years in the ancient settlement of Hukok in the Lower Galilee region of Judea and Samaria.

The Huqoq hiding complex excavation, where the coin hoard was found. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

The treasure was discovered deep within an intricate underground hiding complex beneath the ruins of Hukok, located approximately 12.5 kilometers north of Tiberias near the Sea of Galilee. This discovery, made by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Zefat Academic College, offers unprecedented evidence of the lesser-known Gallus Revolt (351-352 CE) – the final Jewish rebellion against Roman authority.

The rare coin hoard discovered in the Galilee hiding complex. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

Hukok holds deep significance in Jewish history, being mentioned in the Book of Joshua (19:34) as part of the tribal inheritance. The settlement had been continuously inhabited since ancient times, serving as a testament to the enduring Jewish presence in this region of Judea and Samaria.

The underground complex where the coins were found represents one of the largest and most sophisticated hiding systems discovered in the entire Galilee. Originally carved during the Great Revolt (66-70 CE), these tunnels and chambers were later expanded and improved in preparation for the Bar-Kochba Revolt (132-136 CE).

The Bar-Kochba Revolt holds particular significance in Jewish history, as it was led by Simon Bar Kosiba, whose name was changed to Bar-Kochba, meaning “Son of a Star” – a reference to the messianic prophecy in Numbers 24:17: “A star shall go forth from Jacob.” Many within the Jewish nation believed Bar-Kochba was the long-awaited Messiah, which is why he adopted this messianic title, transforming from Bar Kosiba to Bar-Kochba.

Archaeologist Uri Berger of the Israel Antiquities Authority, in the hiding complex at Huqoq. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

The great Rabbi Akiva ben Yosef famously endorsed Bar-Kochba as the Messiah, lending religious authority to the rebellion. This revolt, which lasted from 132 to 136 CE, was the most devastating of the three major Jewish rebellions against Rome, establishing a temporary independent Jewish state for approximately three years before its ultimate defeat.

What makes this discovery extraordinary is that the coins bear the images of Roman Emperors Constantius II and Constans I, revealing that the hiding complex continued to serve Jewish resistance efforts centuries after its original construction. The coins were deliberately hidden in a pit at the end of a narrow, winding tunnel – evidence of careful planning by those who hoped to return when the crisis had passed.

Prof. Yinon Shivtiel, Zefat Academic College. Photo: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

“It seems that the people stashing this hoard carefully planned its hiding place, hoping to return to it when the threatening troubles were over,” explained researchers Uri Berger from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Professor Yinon Shivtiel of Zefat Academic College.

Excavations at Hukok are carried out in collaboration with the community. Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority

The excavation site at Hukok. Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority

The discovery provides unique archaeological evidence for the Gallus Revolt of 351-352 CE, a rebellion for which historians have only scant written records. This final Jewish uprising under Roman rule occurred during the reign of Emperor Constantius II and represents the last organized Jewish resistance against Roman authority in the region.

Unlike the more famous revolts that preceded it, the Gallus Revolt has remained largely in the shadows of history. This coin hoard now provides tangible proof that even centuries after the devastating Bar-Kochba defeat, the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria maintained their resistance networks and continued to prepare for potential conflicts with Roman authority.

The excavation of the Hukok hiding complex represents a model of community archaeological education. Between 2019-2023, students from Zefat Academic College, volunteers from the Israel Cave Explorer Club, soldiers, and area residents participated in uncovering this vital piece of Jewish heritage.

“The excavation became not only an important scientific event, but also a significant communal educational experience – one that brings the public closer to its heritage, and strengthens the sense of belonging and the connection to the past,” noted Dr. Einat Ambar-Armon, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Community Archaeological Educational Center in the Northern Region.

The coin hoard tells a story of both destruction and renewal. According to the researchers, shortly after this final revolt – marking the end of this tragic period of hardship – a magnificent synagogue with elaborate mosaics was constructed on the hilltop above the hiding complex. This synagogue marked the beginning of a new era of prosperity for the Jewish community in Hukok, demonstrating the resilience and continuity of Jewish life in this region of Judea and Samaria.

The Israel Antiquities Authority and Keren Kayemet LeYisrael–Jewish National Fund are working together to prepare the Hukok site for public visitation, transforming it into a flagship archaeological tourism destination. The development plan aims to create a unique site that successfully integrates nature, tourism, and archaeology, allowing visitors from Israel and around the world to experience this remarkable testament to Jewish resistance and survival.

Israeli Minister of Heritage, Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, emphasized the discovery’s significance: “The discovery of the rare hoard of coins in the Hukok hiding complex is a living testimony to the determination of the Jews of the Galilee and their ongoing struggle to maintain their identity and traditional Jewish lifestyle even in difficult times under Roman rule.”

This remarkable discovery will be formally presented at the “Between Josephus and Eusebius” conference, with detailed findings published in the Israel Numismatic Research Journal. The 22 bronze coins, carefully preserved in their ancient hiding place for over 1,600 years, now serve as tangible links to the courage and determination of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria during one of the most challenging periods in their history.

The Hukok coin hoard stands as a powerful reminder of the depth of Jewish historical roots in this land and the continuous thread of Jewish life and resistance that has persevered through millennia of challenges and changes.