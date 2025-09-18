A Call to Courage in Dark Times

A few weeks ago, I was mourning the mysterious death of a close Christian friend in Iran, someone I knew well when living there and who participated in home churches with me that the Islamic Regime branded as illegal. I cannot share details for the safety of his family, but my friend’s passing has left me with many unanswered questions and a heavy heart. My friend was always ready to offer professional advice and assistance, despite being persecuted, as I was, for our faith.

While I was grieving this loss, I learned of another tragedy: the brutal murder of a Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, who had fled war only to be killed savagely on a train in Charlotte. Even more disturbing, the passengers around her offered no sympathy or aid, leaving her to die in cold blood. They did not try to apprehend her murderer. Her murder exposes the frightening decay of humanity in our society—a reflection of growing hatred and moral collapse.

Then came the news that shook me and millions of others: the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA. His murder struck me like a dagger, multiplying my grief. Losing a courageous Christian man like Charlie is not only a tragedy for America but a loss for Israel, for our Judeo-Christian values, and for the younger generation he inspired.

Making this worse was seeing people online celebrating his assassination—mocking, laughing, and belittling his memory. They do not realize how lost they are. It reminded me of Jesus’ words at the cross: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” That is my prayer for those who are blinded, brainwashed, and manipulated by America’s enemies.

Charlie was an intelligent, bold, fearless, and faithful servant of God. He understood the real dangers facing our nation and never stopped speaking the truth, even at great personal risk. He once warned: “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America. The spiritual battle is coming to the West, and the enemies are woke-ism and Marxism combining with Islamism to destroy what we call the American way of life.”

Charlie was right. Having lived under extremist Islamic rule for most of my life, I know firsthand how destructive its ideology is. I have scars that still traumatize me today. Extremist Islam spreads like a virus, infecting societies for generations. The Islamic Republic of Iran has long invested in spreading its poison to the West, often working hand-in-hand with liberals who act as their “useful idiots.” This strategy is not new—back in 1979, Marxists and radical clerics united in Iran to overthrow the Shah, destroying decades of progress and plunging the country into darkness. The “Red and Black Retrogression,” as it was called, was a tragic alliance that empowered the Islamic tyranny from which the world has suffered for nearly half a century.

LOS ANGELES, CALF. — MARCH 6, 2025: Supporters and protesters gather for Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour” with Charlie Kirk on the campus of California State University, Northridge. (Source: Shutterstock)

Sadly, that same pattern continues today. Iran funds and organizes Islamic extremist movements, exporting its ideology while Western societies remain asleep. Vulnerable, young, and disillusioned people become easy targets for brainwashing. It happened in Iran, and they are still suffering. And it’s happening in America to our peril. Under the Obama administration, America opened its doors to many sympathizers and family members of the Iranian regime, embedding them into our society and elevating them to positions of corruptive influence. This is part of a calculated Islamic plan to weaken and dismantle America from within.

If we wish to survive as a free nation, we must purge these radical influences, cut off their support, and confront the true source of the disease: the Islamic Republic of Iran. The only way to do so is to cut off the head of the octopus and, with that, eliminate its terrorist tentacles. Until the Islamic regime falls, the entire world will continue to suffer as a result of its exported terror and ideological warfare.

But this battle is not only political—it is spiritual. American Christians must prepare themselves to stand boldly for truth, no matter the cost. Jesus never promised us comfort. He promised us persecution, opposition, and trials. The apostles died for their faith. The prophets stood against empires. True faith has always demanded courage and sacrifice.

Charlie Kirk embodied this courage. His mission was clear, and he fulfilled it faithfully. Some Christians say he should have stayed silent, but if Jesus Himself refused to compromise truth—even knowing it would cost Him His life—how can we do any less? Truth is often painful, but without it, there is only darkness.

I remember once speaking at a church in America, where a woman scolded me for criticizing Islam. Her husband was a Muslim, and she said my words might offend him. I told her: “I am not here to make people comfortable. I am here to speak the truth.” In Iran, interrogators threatened me with death unless I renounced my faith or softened my words. Even my lawyer begged me to change my testimony in court so I would not be executed. But I refused—because truth is worth dying for.

As I sat in prison, knowing I could be executed at any time, my prayer was that I would have the courage not to forsake my faith.

Of course, it is never my intent in speaking the truth to offend anyone. But now, even in America, I find myself debating Christians who think it is better to stay silent than to speak truth that might offend. But Jesus did not compromise to keep the peace. He warned that following Him would bring division, hatred, and persecution. To follow Him means to carry the cross—not to seek comfort.

Charlie understood that. His boldness cost him his life, but his example will continue to inspire millions. The world is always better because of men and women who are willing to pay the price for truth. We must not wait until we lose our freedoms to recognize the importance of people like Charlie. We must not remain asleep while America, Israel, and the West face ruthless enemies determined to destroy us from within.

Charlie’s life was a testimony of faith, courage, and truth. His death is a reminder of the dangerous times in which we live. And for me, his legacy is a call to continue to stand firmly, to speak bravely, and to never stop telling the truth—no matter the cost. Indeed, Charlie understood: Often the truth can offend and divide people. But the truth is always what sets us free.

Charlie Kirk will be remembered not just as a political leader but as a courageous Christian whose life and sacrifice remind us of what it truly means to stand for truth in a world of lies. I pray that we have the courage to stand up to the challenges facing us, that he understood, and that cost him and my friend their lives.

#######

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), public speaker, and columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.