Candace Owens’ Lies Against Bill Ackman Fall Apart

On September 10, conservative thought leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. Instead of focusing on the facts, conspiracy theorists rushed to blame Israel and “Jewish billionaires.” Most notably, Candace Owens amplified the lie, alleging Kirk was threatened at a Hamptons event hosted by Bill Ackman and blackmailed into supporting Israel. These claims are outright lies — a textbook antisemitic blood libel that smears Israel and desecrates the legacy of one of its greatest friends.

What Owens Claims

In a video published yesterday on Owens’ personal channel, she insists that at a Hamptons gathering in the beginning of August, Kirk was threatened, offered money to change his positions, and pressured by a phone call from Netanyahu. She frames this as “blackmail” tied to TPUSA funding. She further alleges Seth Dillon of the Babylon Bee and Josh Hammer were present, disappointed by Kirk’s criticism of Netanyahu, and portrayed the meeting as proof of Jewish and Israeli coercion.

What Really Happened

Ackman publicly denied the story on his personal twitter account, stating: “At no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him. I have never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk.” He explained that Kirk himself initiated the Hamptons event, personally invited 35 young conservative influencers, and that the agenda — set by Turning Point staff — covered many topics, with Israel discussed only briefly.

Charlie’s team backed this up. TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet confirmed: “Bill never yelled at Charlie, never pressed him on Bibi, never gave him a list of Charlie’s offenses against Israel… Charlie personally told me he had a very cordial relationship with Bill, and the event was productive.”

Far from intimidation, Ackman later offered a $1 million reward to help capture Kirk’s killer. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Owens’ narrative as “insane” and praised Kirk as a “lionhearted friend of Israel.”

Owens’ Pattern

This is part of a long record of Anti-semitc claims from Owens. In 2024, StopAntisemitism named Owens “Antisemite of the Year” for defending Hitler, spreading lies about Israel, and accusing Jews of controlling Hollywood. Her newest attack follows the same pattern — recycling antisemitic tropes of Jewish coercion and bribery.

The Bottom Line

Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lone gunman in Utah who has already confessed. Israel had nothing to do with it. Claims that “the Jews did it” are dangerous antisemitic lies that dishonor Kirk’s memory and mislead the public.