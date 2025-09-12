A Divided Nation: The Refusal to Pray for Charlie Kirk

In a deeply charged moment on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, tensions boiled over when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called for a spoken prayer for Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, after he tragically lost his life during a TPUSA event. Her request was met with loud objections from Democratic lawmakers, some of whom shouted “No!” in protest.

For evangelical Christians and pro-Israel advocates, the refusal to pray for Kirk starkly reveals a growing divide not only in American politics but in the role of faith, unity, and human dignity in today’s increasingly fractured world.

When Boebert stood on the House floor to propose a prayer for Kirk, she declared, “Silent prayers get silent results.” For many in the evangelical community, her words underscored a powerful belief that prayer is a tangible force for change, healing, and intervention in moments of loss. However, her request was met with disdain from Democratic lawmakers, some of whom could be heard shouting, “What about the kids in Colorado?” referring to a tragic school shooting that occurred the same day in Boebert’s home state, which left three people in critical condition.

This confrontation exposed a clear divide in the political and moral response to violence. While many Republicans, like Boebert and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), strongly advocated for a prayerful response, some Democrats seemed unwilling to join in. This moment wasn’t merely a disagreement over policy; it was a direct clash over the place of faith in the public sphere. For some, especially those in the pro-Israel evangelical community, the refusal to pray for Kirk — a devout Christian and strong supporter of Israel — was seen as more than a political difference. It was a rejection of Christian values, which emphasize the importance of prayer for peace, healing, and unity.

Rep. Boebert’s insistence that “silent prayers get silent results” reflects a deeply held belief among many Christians that prayer is not only a personal practice but a public duty. In contrast, the Democratic refusal to participate seemed to ignore the importance of prayer as a spiritual tool, instead reducing it to a mere political gesture.

The controversy did not remain confined to the United States. In Europe, a similar episode unfolded when conservative members of the European Parliament (EP) called for a moment of silence to honor Charlie Kirk. Swedish Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, a member of the conservative populist Sweden Democrats, requested a tribute for Kirk, urging his colleagues to stand together in silent reflection and prayer in the wake of his murder. “The murder of political activist Charlie Kirk, a husband, loving father, and patriot, has shocked the world. We must strongly condemn political violence and rhetoric that incites violence. Please stand with me in reflection and prayer in his honor,” Weimers said.

However, EP President Roberta Metsola rejected the proposal, stating that tributes for public figures like Kirk could only be held at the opening of a plenary session, which would not occur until October. Weimers’ call for prayer was met with protests, as conservative lawmakers in the EP began banging on their desks in defiance. The rejection of such a basic request for reflection and prayer highlighted a wider cultural gap between political elites in Europe and grassroots conservatives who believe in the power of prayer.

Much like the clash in the U.S. Congress, the European response exposed the growing chasm over the role of faith in public life. In a moment of national and international mourning, the refusal to pray for a fallen leader who advocated for the Jewish state and stood firm on Christian values seemed to disregard the very principles of dignity and unity that prayer represents for many people of faith.

The rejection of prayer, both in the U.S. House and the European Parliament, is particularly troubling in the context of the rising tide of political violence worldwide. Charlie Kirk’s tragic death is only the latest example of an escalating climate of hostility toward public figures. The shooting at a TPUSA event comes on the heels of other violent attacks, including the shooting of a Trump supporter at a rally in Pennsylvania just over a year ago and the near-fatal attack on Rep. Steve Scalise in 2017.

In response to these growing threats, it’s clear that prayer is not just a symbolic act for many — it’s a call to action, a spiritual response to the deeper issues at play in a society that increasingly seems to value divisiveness over dialogue. Israeli leaders, who have long seen Kirk as an ally in the fight for the Jewish state’s survival and security, also reacted with alarm.

@libertyuniversity Our hearts are broken as our student body gathered to pray for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones 🙏 ♬ original sound – Liberty University

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to social media to express his sorrow, posting: “Praying for @charliekirk11.” Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli joined in, writing, “Praying for Charlie.” For these leaders, the prayer for Kirk wasn’t just a political statement but an acknowledgment of his vital role as a defender of Israel and the Jewish people.

Even grassroots Jewish activists like Shabbos Kestenbaum, who has been a vocal advocate for the pro-Israel movement in America, urged his followers to pray for Kirk. “Please stop what you’re doing and pray for our friend Charlie Kirk,” Kestenbaum wrote. “Many in the Jewish community are reciting chapters from the Book of Psalms, and I ask you to do the same. Something is deeply broken in America. The political violence must END. GOD HELP AMERICA.”

These responses from Israeli and Jewish leaders stand in stark contrast to the refusal to pray seen in the U.S. and Europe. For the pro-Israel evangelical community, Kirk’s murder is not just the loss of a conservative figure but the loss of an ally who fought for the survival of Israel and stood boldly in his Christian faith. The refusal to pray for him feels like a rejection of not only his life and legacy but of the values that he held dear — values rooted in faith, respect for human life, and a commitment to peace.