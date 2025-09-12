Israel Unveils One of the World’s Largest Digital Archaeological Databases

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has launched a groundbreaking digital platform that promises to revolutionize archaeological research and public access to ancient heritage. The Israel National Archaeological Database, unveiled on September 9, represents one of the largest archaeological repositories in the world, containing nearly 4 million records that span millennia of human history in the Levant.

This comprehensive database centralizes all archaeological information collected and researched throughout Israel, creating an unprecedented resource for scholars and the general public alike. The platform currently houses 3,910,005 records, including 964,393 physical artifacts, 1,223,552 images, and 15,164 three-dimensional models of archaeological sites and discoveries.

“This database represents a real revolution,” explains Alby Malka, Head of the Technologies Division at the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Instead of spending months physically traveling and searching in print archives and reports, any researcher anywhere in the world – and really any person, there are no restrictions – can type in a single word or mark a point on the map, and receive all the available collected information in seconds.”

Alby Malka, Head of the Technologies Division at the Israel Antiquities Authority. Photo: Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

The database encompasses the full spectrum of archaeological work, from initial excavation planning to final publication and display. Users can explore everything from ancient scrolls and coins to pottery, jewelry, and architectural elements spanning all historical periods and cultures that have inhabited the region.

An Engraved gem from Hanita (Roman period) – Can be found in the National Archaeology Database. Photo: Clara Amit, Israel Antiquities Authority

One of the platform’s most innovative features is its interactive geographic search capability. Researchers and curious individuals can plot any area of interest on a map and instantly access all relevant archaeological information for that location, including findings, excavation documents, images, three-dimensional models, and professional publications.

The system is designed with both accessibility and scholarly rigor in mind. Available in Hebrew and English, the platform offers different levels of engagement. Casual users can explore a “Selected 3D Models” section and navigate an interactive map highlighting major archaeological sites, from biblical Tel Lachish to the medieval Nimrod Fortress to the ancient Nabatean settlement of Avdat in the Negev.

Dr. Débora Sandhaus, Chief Scientist of the Israel Antiquities Authority, emphasizes the database’s international significance. “The Israel National Archive for Archaeology is not only a treasure for Israel, but is a global asset,” she notes. “It gives the international scientific community unique access from any computer in the world to vast knowledge about the history of the Levant, and enables a large-scale comparative study, which was never even possible until now.”

Dr. Débora Sandhaus, Chief Scientist of the Israel Antiquities Authority. Photograph by Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

This accessibility is particularly crucial given current global circumstances that have made travel to Israel more challenging for international researchers. The digital platform ensures that scholarship can continue unimpeded, with scholars worldwide able to access the same comprehensive data that would previously have required months of physical archive research.

The database addresses a long-standing challenge in archaeological research: the fragmentation of data across different excavations and subfields, each with their own documentation systems. “In the 21st century, every aspect of our research depends on databases,” Dr. Sandhaus explains. “The challenge is that each excavation or subfield has developed its own system. For the first time, this project gives us a true bird’s-eye view of the entire [discipline].”

For registered users, the platform offers sophisticated search capabilities by site, artifact type, historical period, researcher, and numerous other categories. This functionality transforms what was once a laborious research process into an efficient digital exploration. As Dr. Sandhaus illustrates, “Until now, those who were looking for this kind of information would need to sit in our archives for months; now they can just look for, let’s say, Byzantine churches, and find thousands of entries.”

The database reflects Israel’s unique position as one of the world’s most archaeologically rich regions. Israeli law mandates that every archaeological find must be reported, documented, and deposited in the National Archives, creating a comprehensive record of the country’s layered history.

“In a country with a rich heritage like Israel, a huge collection of archaeological information from all periods has been collected over the years,” Malka notes. This systematic approach has created an invaluable repository that documents the footprint of every civilization that has passed through this historically significant crossroads.

Director Eli Escusido of the Israel Antiquities Authority frames the project as embodying the organization’s commitment to transparency and universal access to human heritage. “We are the guardians of the footprint of every creed, culture, and religion that ever walked through this land – that is our moral and legal mandate,” he states. “The online National Archive embodies a universal, fundamental template that makes our human heritage accessible to the general public and researchers worldwide.”

Beyond its research applications, the database is expected to serve as a valuable educational resource. Alby Malka expresses hope that the platform will benefit educators teaching the history of Israel and the broader region, both locally and internationally. The user-friendly interface and comprehensive visual materials make ancient history accessible to younger generations through modern digital tools.

The launch of this database positions Israel at the forefront of digital archaeology and sets a new standard for making archaeological heritage globally accessible. As archaeological research becomes increasingly dependent on digital resources and international collaboration, this comprehensive platform demonstrates how technology can preserve and share humanity’s shared cultural heritage across geographical and political boundaries.

The Israel National Archaeological Database represents more than just a technological achievement; it embodies a vision of archaeological knowledge as a global commons, freely accessible to anyone seeking to understand the rich tapestry of human civilization in one of the world’s most historically significant regions.