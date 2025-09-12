Rabbi Tuly Weisz Remembers Charlie Kirk: A Champion for Israel and Freedom of Speech

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, director of Israel 365, shared poignant reflections on Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy in an interview with ILTV yesterday, following the tragic news of the conservative commentator’s murder. Kirk, known for his passionate advocacy for Israel and his commitment to the principles of freedom and biblical values, was tragically killed this week. His death has left a deep void in both the American conservative movement and the pro-Israel community.

Rabbi Weisz spoke about his personal connection with Kirk, describing their recent collaborations aimed at reaching younger audiences, particularly Generation Z, with the truth about Israel. “Over the last couple of months, we’ve been working with some of his team to help get the truth about Israel out there in a more effective way to Gen Z,” Rabbi Weisz shared.

His colleague, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, had been actively involved with Turning Point USA’s annual conference, an event that Kirk has used to spotlight Israel among young conservatives. With thousands of young people attending, Kirk sought to place Israel at the forefront of political dialogue, a mission that Rabbi Weisz and his organization were proud to support.

“He has been for biblical values and against the red-green alliance,” Weisz explained, emphasizing Kirk’s vocal opposition to the influence of both radical Islam and Marxism on Western civilization. “He’s been a major proponent of biblical values. And so it’s a huge tragedy for America and for Israel.”

The interview also addressed the disturbing video of Kirk’s murder, which has circulated widely on social media. Rabbi Weisz noted that the image is deeply unsettling, describing how it has stayed with him. “Once you see it, you really can’t unsee it, which is so terrifying,” he said. The footage, taken from a close-up angle, captures the brutal reality of the attack and has raised concerns over the desensitizing effects of such imagery.

Kirk’s commitment to free speech, Rabbi Weisz explained, is what made the tragedy even more personal for him. “The tent that he was under said, ‘Prove me wrong.’ He was there to debate. He encouraged debate, not a culture of silence, but a culture of honest dialogue,” Weisz reflected. Kirk’s open-mindedness and willingness to challenge ideas—even those he disagreed with—earned him respect from diverse audiences, even though some in the Jewish community unfairly labeled him an anti-Semite for his willingness to critique certain Israeli policies.

“Charlie understood that the best way to fight darkness is with truth and by debate,” Weisz said. “He gave his life for freedom of speech, which is something that Israel really needs to learn.”

Following Kirk’s death, Rabbi Weisz expressed deep concern over the disturbing trend on social media, where some individuals were celebrating the murder. He noted that many in the Arab and Palestinian communities, who were opposed to Kirk’s vocal pro-Israel stance, openly rejoiced in his death. Weisz also mentioned troubling voices from the far-right, who erroneously suggested that Israel had played a role in Kirk’s killing.

“Social media has become such a swamp, dragging the culture into this descent of anarchy, chaos, anti-Semitism, and anti-Zionism,” Weisz said. “Charlie was the main bulwark against that descent.”

He also highlighted the spread of conspiracy theories that have become increasingly prevalent. Despite the challenges, Kirk consistently confronted these false narratives with clarity and conviction, rooted in his Christian faith and commitment to the truth.

Throughout his life, Charlie Kirk maintained an unwavering commitment to Israel, often using his platform to educate and advocate for the Jewish state. His support for Israel was not just political but deeply personal, and he viewed his defense of the country as part of a larger moral mission. Kirk’s Zionism was integral to his worldview, and it resonated strongly with his vast audience of young American conservatives.

Kirk was also deeply committed to his Christian faith, and he expressed his love for the Sabbath, or Shabbat, which he often spoke about as a time of reflection, family, and spiritual renewal. This connection to tradition was more than just a personal observance; it was a cornerstone of his understanding of Western civilization and its Judeo-Christian foundations.

“Charlie understood that the best way to fight darkness is with truth and by debate,” Weisz noted. “His pro-Israel advocacy was a reflection of his larger belief in defending truth, freedom, and the values that we hold dear.”

As of today, the search for the individual responsible for Charlie Kirk’s murder continues. Israeli authorities, along with international law enforcement, are working tirelessly to locate the suspect. The motive behind the murder is still being investigated, and the global community has expressed shock and sorrow over the loss of such a prominent voice for Israel and freedom.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tribute to Kirk, calling him “a lionhearted friend of Israel” and praised his tireless efforts to combat lies and defend the Jewish state. Netanyahu revealed that he had spoken with Kirk just two weeks ago and had invited him to visit Israel. “His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

President Isaac Herzog of Israel also expressed his condolences, stating that “Israel lost a true friend and a huge ally” and condemning the act of violence that took Kirk’s life.

Charlie Kirk’s death has left a profound impact on both American conservatives and the pro-Israel community. His legacy, defined by his tireless support for Israel, his advocacy for free speech, and his ability to bridge generational divides, will continue to inspire those who share his values.

As Rabbi Weisz reflected in his interview, “If we want to really reach the next generation of American conservatives, we have to understand and learn from the legacy that Charlie left us.” His death serves as a tragic reminder of the price some pay for standing up for truth and freedom, but it also underscores the enduring power of his message.

May his memory be a blessing.