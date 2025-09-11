At Northeastern and Harvard, New Mental Health Vans on Campus Support Students Amid Rising Antisemitism

TeleHealth Vans to provide no-cost mental health services to students impacted by antisemitism at Northeastern University, Harvard University, and other Boston-area colleges.

As college students return to campuses across Boston and the U.S. amid mounting mental health concerns and rising antisemitism, a new mobile therapy initiative is now delivering on-the-ground support at Northeastern and Harvard — deploying fully equipped vans to provide free, walk-up mental health services directly on campus.

Launched by the Ruderman Family Foundation this week at Northeastern University, where the administration has formally embraced the initiative, the program is also available to Harvard University students through the support of Harvard Chabad, just in time for the start of the new academic year. Additional Boston-area college students will be able to access services either in-person or virtually, broadening the program’s impact beyond these two flagship campuses.

The initiative comes at a critical time when antisemitism on college campuses has reached alarming levels. According to recent data from Hillel International, antisemitic incidents against Jewish students increased by 700% from 2022 to 2023 following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League reported an all-time high number of antisemitic incidents on college campuses last year, with an alarming 73% of Jewish students experiencing or witnessing antisemitism. This surge in hostility has created an urgent need for culturally sensitive mental health support for all students.

Image 3: A Northeastern student receives care during an on-campus therapy session inside one of the mobile wellness vans (Credit – TeleHealth Van)

The Student Wellness Program addresses critical gaps in mental health services for college students by providing:

● Mobile wellness vans stationed at designated campus locations near Hillel houses and other Jewish campus organizations

● Private interior spaces for confidential therapy sessions with licensed clinicians

● Walk-up support for immediate needs with no appointment necessary

● Year-round availability, including during academic breaks

● Culturally sensitive care from Jewish therapists, including Hebrew-speaking options

● Seamless integration with existing campus mental health initiatives

“Students today face a heightened struggle in mental health, and the barriers to care are only getting steeper,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “Our Student Wellness Program eliminates those barriers — offering students accessible, culturally sensitive therapy right where they live and study. At a time of rising antisemitism, we’re proud to stand with Jewish students and ensure they feel seen, supported, and safe.”

The program launches with two fully-equipped vans capable of providing 20 sessions per day, totaling approximately 400 sessions per month. Services will be available Monday through Friday with extended evening hours to accommodate student schedules.

The initiative builds on the Ruderman Family Foundation’s longstanding support of advancing mental health programs in educational settings. The Foundation partners with the Chaplaincy Innovation Lab at Brandeis University to provide mental health training to spiritual care providers and mental health counselors on college campuses, established the Ruderman Family Foundation Fellowship for Campus Behavioral Health at William James College, and collaborated with Boston University to develop best practices for campus leave-of-absence policies.

Northeastern University students with licensed therapists outside a mobile wellness van on campus (Credit – TeleHealth Van).

For more information about the Student Wellness Program visit www.studentwellnessprogram.org.

About the Ruderman Family Foundation

The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. The Foundation does this by identifying gaps in mental health resources and programs in the high school and higher education communities as well as by organizing other local and national programs and initiatives that raise awareness of the stigma. The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community and promotes these values in its funding. For more information, visit www.rudermanfoundation.org.

About TeleHealth Van

TeleHealth Van provides essential access to telehealth services for low-income, homeless, and hard-to-reach populations. Founded by Dion Rambo, a Los Angeles County Commissioner and serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in public and private sector management, the organization has experience serving diverse settings including colleges, parks, DMVs, grocery stores, and recovery centers. For more information, visit www.TeleHealthVan.com.