Escalation in Israel and Gaza: Jerusalem Attack, Hamas Preparations, and Historic Foreign Ministry Gathering

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Jerusalem Shooting That Killed Six Israelis

Hamas on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting in northern Jerusalem that killed six Israeli civilians the day before.

The terror group posted the claim on the Telegram channel of its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, praising gunmen Mohammad Taha and Muthanna Amro for “killing Zionists and wounding others before ascending as martyrs.” The statement described the attack as a “qualitative operation” and warned that Israeli counterterror efforts would only strengthen resistance.

The announcement came just before the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a targeted strike against senior Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were justified in response to Hamas’s ongoing attacks and past massacres.

Following Monday’s shooting, the IDF expanded operations across Judea and Samaria, including mapping the homes of the terrorists behind the attack for potential demolition. This policy, designed as a deterrent against future attacks, has been controversial but remains a core part of Israel’s counterterror strategy.

On Tuesday, the homes of Thabet Mohammed Masalmeh, Abd al-Ra’uf Masri, and Ahmed Abu Ara were demolished. These individuals had been involved in previous deadly attacks against Israeli civilians. Data from Hatzalah Judea and Samaria shows that Palestinian terrorists carried out over 6,300 attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2024, resulting in 27 deaths and more than 300 injuries.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Holds First Staff Gathering Beyond Pre-1967 Lines

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is set to hold its first staff-wide gathering in the Judean Desert, outside Israel’s pre-1967 borders, in Mishor Adumim, an industrial zone east of Jerusalem near Ma’ale Adumim.

The pre-Rosh Hashanah celebration will feature performances, dancing, meals, drumming, wine workshops, spa treatments, and gifts. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Deputy Minister Sharren Haskel, and Director-General Eden Bar-Tal are scheduled to attend a staff toast.

The ministry said Mishor Adumim was chosen after receiving the highest score in a competitive tender process. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also visit the area later in the week to sign an agreement to accelerate the city’s growth, including construction in the sensitive E1 area, which has drawn international criticism.

Israel rejected a joint statement from 25 foreign ministers calling for the reversal of the E1 plans, emphasizing that development in the area is a matter of national sovereignty. The ministry maintained that the decision was based on objective criteria, not political motives.

Hamas Gaza City Commander Prepares for Prolonged Battle

Ezzedine al-Haddad, commander of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade, has ordered his fighters to remain in the city and prepare for what he describes as a “fierce battle that could last for months,” according to Saudi-owned Asharq Al-Awsat. Considered the last surviving planner of the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre, al-Haddad is at the top of Israel’s most wanted list.

Internal communications reportedly sent to brigade commanders indicate that al-Haddad will lead from the front, mobilizing all available forces and capabilities against Israeli troops. Hamas is coordinating with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other factions to bolster its defenses, while attempting to prevent residents from evacuating southern humanitarian zones.

Hundreds of Gaza residents, including officials, doctors, and community leaders, protested the evacuation orders in central Gaza City, chanting slogans such as, “We will remain steadfast in Gaza … until our last breath.”

Meanwhile, Israeli forces are operating around Gaza City, particularly in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, preparing for a potential ground offensive. The IDF has targeted buildings used by Hamas for intelligence gathering and observation.

After four soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, Col. M., commander of the 401st Brigade, praised the troops’ bravery and reaffirmed their mission. The fallen soldiers included Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed, Sgt. Gadi Cotal, Sgt. Amit Arye Regev, and Lt. Matan Abramovitz. The IDF confirmed that operations continue to secure Gaza and protect Israeli civilians.