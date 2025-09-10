Was the Qatar Attack a Success?

First of all, there’s no doubt Israel informed President Trump before the operation. With major U.S. military bases in Qatar, there’s simply no way Israel would have carried out a strike there without coordinating with the Trump administration.

Did the U.S. then inform Qatar? And if so, did Qatar tip off the Hamas leadership living in luxury in Doha? We don’t know. And frankly, we may never know.

But the fact that we even have to ask those questions should tell you everything about the dangerous double game Qatar plays in the region.

Now, returning to the question…As we are still waiting for confirmation on which Hamas leaders were killed in Israel’s surprise operation in Doha, Qatar, people are asking if the operation in Qatar was a success.

Let’s start with this…

The war in Gaza is NOT just about freeing the hostages, it is also about destroying our Islamonazi enemy there so that no Israeli is ever threatened again by another Oct. 7th massacre or kidnapping threat from Gaza.

So, was the Qatar operation a success?

Absolutely: Unquestionably. Strategically. Morally. Tactically.

But to understand why, you have to see the bigger picture. This wasn’t just about eliminating a couple of Hamas masterminds. This was about breaking the rules of the game. Again.

Since the very beginning of this war, Israel has done the unthinkable. We’ve launched one stunning, unexpected operation after another. We’ve shocked our enemies. We’ve surprised even our allies. And we’ve inspired Jews and freedom-loving people across the globe.

While surrounded by Sunni and Shiite enemies, by proxies and regimes from the Houthis to Hezbollah to Qatar and to Iran itself, Israel, a tiny sliver of a nation with a population of under 10 million, has stood against a region of billions educated by an Islamic jihadist doctrine to destroy us, and the whole freedom-loving world. And not only stood, we’ve advanced, innovated, and overcome.

This war has been nothing short of miraculous. At the center of it, we’ve witnessed gutsy, high-stakes decision-making by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key Israeli defense officials that has altered the strategic reality of the entire Middle East, overcoming decades of horrendous and ineffective defense policies.

The Qatar operation, publicly confirmed in its messaging by Defense Minister Israel Katz, was far more than a covert strike. It was a message broadcast from Doha to Tehran:

“Israel’s long arm will strike its enemies wherever they are. There is no place to hide. Everyone involved in October 7th will pay. Every act of terror will be met with force.And if Hamas refuses Israel’s terms—release of every hostage, full disarmament—they will be destroyed, and Gaza will be leveled.”

That is not just rhetoric. That is a doctrine.

There are no safe havens for genocidal terrorists anymore, not in Gaza, not in Beirut, not in Qatar, and not even in Iran.

We are no longer playing defense. Israel is finally playing offense, with moral clarity, with operational brilliance, and with a deeply rooted understanding of the justness of our cause.

Israeli soldiers operating near Hamad City in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 4, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

But now comes the critical point.

Let’s not forget: just months after October 7th, the Israeli left and much of the international community, with the Biden administration at the helm, were pushing for an immediate ceasefire. Had we listened, the outcome would have been catastrophic:

* Sinwar would still be ruling Gaza.

* Thousands of Islamonazi terrorists would be sitting on our southern border, waiting for the next massacre.

* Hamas leadership would be living in luxury in Qatar, building a stronger, more advanced terror army.

* Hezbollah’s leadership would remain untouched, continuing their buildup on our northern border to invade

* Tens of thousands of rockets would still be aimed at every Israeli city from Lebanon

* Iran’s proxies would be firmly entrenched all around us.

* Iran itself would be inches from a nuclear weapon.

* And the Houthis would be at their most empowered, with long-range ballistic missiles ready to strike.

This was the situation they wanted us to accept.

But Israel didn’t surrender. We stood. We fought. We advanced.

We’ve done what no other nation would even attempt. We’ve fought on multiple fronts, against an enemy embedded in civilian populations, funded by petrodollars, backed by global PR machines. Still, we’ve won tactical and strategic victories that have stunned even our harshest critics.

Smoke rises from the Mushtaha Tower, west of Gaza City, after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, September 5, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

But here’s the truth: we’re not finished yet.

Now Is the Time to Finish the Job

Every success we’ve achieved, every miraculous operation, will mean nothing if we don’t cash in on those gains and complete the mission.

It’s not enough to kill terrorist leaders. We must eliminate the systems and ideologies that produce them. That means:

* Liberating Gaza completely and making it Jewish again. Never again can it be a terror state. Never again can October 7th happen. We must reassert Jewish sovereignty and historical justice over our ancestral land.

* Implementing the Trump Plan for voluntary emigration from Gaza, giving Gazans who reject terrorism a chance at a better life elsewhere, while permanently removing the human shields that Hamas thrives on. Pressuring Egypt to abide by international asylum law and allow the Gazans to escape the Gaza war zone, as we continue to destroy Hamas.

* Pushing Hezbollah north of the Litani River, and us remaining in South Lebanon permanently, as there is no other solution to prevent Hezbollah from returning there to threaten our Northern residents. This was already part of UN Resolution 1701. It’s time to enforce it with Israeli boots and iron determination.

* Driving the Jolani ISIS militias in Syria all the way to Damascus, protecting the Druze, Christians, and Kurds in the process, and Israel remaining in Southern Syria forever to prevent both the Sunni and Shiite threats from ever reestablishing itself on our border.

* Bringing an end to the Islamic regime in Iran, not just to stop the nuclear threat, but to liberate the millions of oppressed minorities suffering under the regime’s theocratic tyranny. The Kurds, the Baluch, the Ahwazi Arabs, and the Persians themselves all deserve freedom. Israel can be the catalyst.

This war has been miraculous so far, militarily, strategically, morally.

But miracles don’t end wars. People do. Leaders do. Nations with vision do.

We must not grow complacent.

We must not let pressure from the White House, Brussels, or Tel Aviv cafés dictate our next moves.

And we must not stop halfway, not this time.

The time has come to finish the mission:

To ensure Jewish sovereignty and to ensure that there will “never again” be a rerun of the horror of October 7th is possible.

This is the greatest sanctification of God’s name; not dying as victims, but living as free, sovereign Jews in our eternal homeland, destroying the evil that surrounds us.

The world may not like it. Our enemies will fear it. But history will remember it.

The Oct. 7th massacre was a painful wake-up call, and now the world is witnessing the Jewish state of Israel ensure that never again actually means never again. No longer empty words uttered by a Jewish establishment, but deeds by a new generation of Jewish fighters in our ancestral homeland.