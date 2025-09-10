Israeli Airstrike Targets Hamas Leadership in Qatar

On Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli Air Force struck a high-level meeting of Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, reportedly taking out Khaled Mashal, the head of the terrorist organization, along with at least three other senior officials. Mashal’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 billion.

This is the first time Israel has ever struck inside Qatar.

WATCH: Another video showing the Israeli attack on Doha that targeted senior Hamas leadership. pic.twitter.com/SPsWy9kv54 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 9, 2025

“The IDF and the Shin Bet, via the Air Force, have just carried out a targeted strike against the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF and Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement.

“The leadership members who were struck have led the organization’s activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and for managing the war against the State of Israel.”

Hamas said that five people had been killed, but insisted none were members of the group’s senior leadership cadre.

The terror group said the dead were Himam al-Hayya, son of Khalil al-Hayya; Jihad Labad Abu Bilal, Khalil al-Hayya’s office director; and three “associates” — apparently bodyguards or advisers to senior Hamas officials — Abdullah Abu Khalil, Muaman Abu Omar, and Ahmad Abu Malek.

Al-Hayya has been the head of Hamas’s operations in Gaza since the assassination of his predecessor Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023 slaughter, in 2024.

Qatar said one member of its security forces was also killed.

BREAKING: The Israeli Air Force has just bombed the top leadership headquarters of Hamas in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where at least five Hamas leaders were present.



THIS IS HUGE!pic.twitter.com/8wVGuAFfGJ — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 9, 2025

The strike comes as Israel intensifies what is hoped to be the last stage of the war against Hamas in Gaza, having taken control of at least 40% of Gaza city. Also, on Tuesday, two Palestinian terrorists opened fire inside a bus, killing at least six and injuring 21 at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack.

Operation Summit of Fire reportedly required three months of careful planning, leading up to a flight of over 1,100 miles and at least ten warplanes dropping ten bombs on a residential complex that was in close proximity to Iranian air defenses. But the orders to carry it out came out in response to the terrorist attack.

“Yesterday, after the murderous attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu directed all security elements to prepare for the possibility of striking the Hamas leadership. The defense minister fully supported this initiative,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement just hours after the attack.

“This afternoon, in light of an operational opportunity, and in consultation with all security establishment heads, and with full backing, the prime minister and the defense minister decided to implement the directive that was given last night to the IDF and the ISA, which did so with precision and in an optimal manner,” the statement continued.

“The prime minister and the defense minister believed that the action was fully justified given the fact that it was this Hamas leadership that initiated and organized the October 7 massacre, and – since then – has not ceased from launching murderous operations against the State of Israel and its citizens, including taking responsibility for the murder of our citizens in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jerusalem.”

“There was a time when Jews could be murdered with impunity,” Netanyahu said in a speech. “But since the founding of the State of Israel, those days are over!”

There was a time when Jews could be murdered with impunity, but since the founding of the State of Israel, those days are over! pic.twitter.com/SOdVjb7NQu — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2025

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, calling it “cowardly” while acknowledging that it targeted senior Hamas leaders.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha,” the statement read.

“This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

In his response to news of the attack, President Trump said that Israel had carried it out “unilaterally”, and while the location was “unfortunate”, the target was a “worthy goal.”

“This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account Tuesday.

“This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me. Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.”

He claimed to have warned Qatar of the impending attack, though Qatar denied this.

“I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack. I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack. I want ALL of the Hostages and bodies of the dead, released, and this War to END, NOW!”

Trump claimed to have spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, framing the attack as “an opportunity for peace.”

“I also spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu after the attack. The Prime Minister told me that he wants to make Peace. I believe this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for PEACE. I also spoke to the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar, and thanked them for their support and friendship to our Country.”

“I assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil. I have directed Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to finalize the Defense Cooperation Agreement with Qatar. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The UN Security Council will meet this afternoon to discuss Israel’s attack on Hamas’s leadership in Qatar, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon posted on Twitter.

“I intend to make it absolutely clear to the Council,” Danon warned. “There will be no immunity for terrorists – not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, and not in Qatar. We will not back down, and we will continue to act decisively against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told reporters that the IAF airstrike was “a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Qatar.”

“All parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it,” Guterres told reporters.

“Today’s airstrike by Israel against Hamas leaders in Doha breaches international law and Qatar’s territorial integrity, and risks a further escalation of violence in the region,” the European Union said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as “unacceptable, whatever the reason.”

“Under no circumstances should the war spread throughout the region,” he posted on Twitter.

Spain also condemned the attack in an official statement, saying it violated “Qatari territorial sovereignty” in a “flagrant breach of international law,” and called for “an immediate end to violence and a return to diplomatic negotiations.”

Germany joined the chorus, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul calling the attack “unacceptable.

“Israel’s attack on Doha not only violates Qatar’s territorial sovereignty, but also jeopardizes all of our efforts to secure the release of the hostages,” he said in a statement.

“Qatar is playing a crucial role in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of the hostages,” Wadephul said. “I urgently call for everything to be done now to finally bring about a ceasefire and allow the hostages to return to their families.”

Ironically, President Trump on Sunday gave what he declared was his “last warning” to Hamas to agree to his terms for ending the war, adding that Israel had accepted his proposed ceasefire and hostage-release agreement.

“Everyone wants the hostages HOME. Everyone wants this war to end!” Trump wrote. “It is time for Hamas to accept [my terms] as well.”

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning. There will not be another one,” Trump asserted.